ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India need to be aggressive in all departments against Pakistan, says Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan's in-form pace trump card Mohammad Amir in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, Jun 14, 2019 14:21:04 IST

Manchester: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan's in-form pace trump card Mohammad Amir in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

Unbeaten in the ongoing tournament so far, India will square off against the arch-rivals and start as overwhelming favourites due to the latter's dismal run.

India will square off against Pakistan and start as overwhelming favourites. AP

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive," Tendulkar told India Today.

"It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

Tendulkar feels Pakistan, who have won just one of their three matches so far, will be targetting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday.

"Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them," he said.

"Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on. But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 14:21:04 IST

