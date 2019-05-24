First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SCO | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs (D/L method)
AFG in IRE | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 126 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
PAK vs AFG
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India deserve joint favourites tag alongside England, says Harbhajan Singh

Expectations are high in India that the team can bring home a third world title, emulating the famous first success in the tournament in England in 1983.

Agence France-Presse, May 24, 2019 12:33:39 IST

London: Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh insists his country deserve to be ranked alongside hosts England as joint favourites to win the World Cup.

England are currently the world's top-ranked one-day international side and are rated as the bookmakers' favourites to lift the trophy.

Virat Kohli (R) and Eoin Morgan during captain's media day ahead of Cricket World Cup. Reuters

Virat Kohli (R) and Eoin Morgan during captain's media day ahead of Cricket World Cup. Reuters

Chasing their first World Cup crown, England have emerged as a formidable force, while defending champions Australia are also highly regarded after winning four of the last five editions.

But India, second in the ICC one-day rankings, are the only team to have broken Australia's dominance over the last 20 years when Harbhajan and company took the silverware on home soil in 2011.

Harbhajan, who last played for India in 2016, has featured in three 50-over World Cups and two finals.

And the 38-year-old off-spinner is certain India's current crop have enough quality to match England and Australia.

Asked who he sees as favourites, Harbhajan told reporters: "India, India and England I think."

Expectations are high in India that their team can bring home a third world title, emulating the famous first success in the tournament in England in 1983.

Harbhajan, who has taken 417 Test wickets and 269 in ODIs, acknowledges that intense desire for success from the Indian public will bring its own pressures for Virat Kohli's squad.

"It's changing. It's a lot better than it was. Still pressure will be there. Not just on Virat Kohli but the whole team," he said ahead of the tournament, which starts on 30 May.

Kapil Dev remains the iconic figure from India's maiden World Cup victory in England 36 years ago after captaining the side throughout their unexpected run.

That fairytale campaign was capped with a stunning final victory over two-time champions West Indies at Lord's and Kapil was back at the spiritual home of cricket on Thursday as part of the prestigious 'Indian Cricket Heroes' event.

Seismic shift

It was a triumph that inspired a generation of Indians to take up cricket and laid the foundations for their current status as one of the sport's superpowers.

All-rounder Kapil, known as the "Haryana Hurricane" during his playing days, modestly played down his role as a catalyst for a sporting revolution.

"We just the played the game. It was nice. I don't know if it changed the game or not," Kapil said when asked how aware he was of the seismic shift triggered by that victory.

"Lord's is always very special. For everybody, not just me."

India open their campaign against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton and the 60-year-old is adamant his compatriots shouldn't feel under pressure to win.

"There's no pressure, it's a pleasure. It's a different way of thinking. Pressure means you are not enjoying it," he said.

"I enjoy playing so I never had pressure. Everywhere in every match you have responsibility.

"It's a pleasure, you enjoy and have fun. That's more important.

"They just have to play good cricket. The rest leave to the almighty."

Like Harbhajan, Kapil sees India as one of the main World Cup contenders thanks to their strength in depth.

"Three or four teams have chance. It's a stroke of luck required at the right time," he said.

"You don't win a tournament unless everybody collectively plays well.

"If you are relying on one player then you aren't playing to win the tournament. It depends on the team, not one player."

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 12:33:39 IST

Tags : Cricket, Harbhajan Singh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all