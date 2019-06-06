First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 6 Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
ICC CWC | Match 7 Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India captain Virat Kohli heaps praise on Jasprit Bumrah for impressive bowling against South Africa

India captain Virat Kohli praised paceman Jasprit Bumrah for leading an impressive bowling unit in his team's opening win in the World Cup against South Africa on Wednesday.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 06, 2019 13:37:40 IST

Southampton: India captain Virat Kohli praised paceman Jasprit Bumrah for leading an impressive bowling unit in his team's opening win in the World Cup against South Africa on Wednesday.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AFP

Bumrah, the world's top-ranked one-day international bowler, struck early to remove the South African openers including Hashim Amla for six, in India's six-wicket win in Southampton.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the Indian bowlers, with figures of 4-51 that came after Bumrah's early assault on a cloudy morning.

Kohli said the 25-year-old Bumrah would be a "massive factor" for his team at the 50-over showpiece event.

"The way he's bowling right now, it's so good to see because you see batsmen literally clueless against him and he's rushing people," said Kohli of his pace ace.

"To be honest, I haven't seen Hashim get out like that in one-day cricket... I think it's a great thing and it's a testimony to his hard work.

"He understands this is his time and he's making the most of it so hats off, he's brilliant. He's going to be a massive factor for us here."

Bumrah had the white ball darting around in Southampton as he got Amla to edge a rising delivery to Rohit Sharma at second slip.

Bumrah then struck again in his next over, with Quinton de Kock, who made 10, edging to Kohli at third slip, meaning South Africa were two down for 24.

"Well, one thing you know with facing Jasprit is you have to play good cricketing shots against him and you have to back your technique against him," said Kohli.

"Because if you are hesitant a little bit, he senses that and he's all over you."

Chahal soon took over with his leg spin to strike twice in an over including the big wicket of South African captain Faf du Plessis for 38.

Chahal wrecked the South African middle order with good support from spin partner Kuldeep Yadav, who chipped in with 1-46.

"I think Kuldeep bowled really well, he controlled the game from one end and I think Chahal was outstanding," said Kohli of the spin twins.

"Even with a little bit of turn and help from the pitch, what he was able to bring out of the wicket was truly brilliant to see. He has mental belief in his strength and full credit goes to him."

India next play Australia at the Oval on Sunday.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 13:37:40 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

