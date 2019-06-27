First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India and New Zealand games are 'quarter-finals' for England, says Joe Root

England's Joe Root has stressed on the need to win their remaining two matches in the league stage to stand any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Reuters, Jun 27, 2019 14:08:49 IST

Fourth-placed England will be playing two virtual “quarter-finals” at the Cricket World Cup when they face India and New Zealand in their last two round robin matches as they look to seal a semi-final spot, batsman Joe Root has said.

England’s 64-run loss to Australia on Tuesday left their qualification hopes in the balance with Bangladesh, Pakistan (both one point behind) and Sri Lanka (two points behind with a game in hand) breathing down their necks.

England's Joe Root raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Monday, June 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Joe Root raises his bat to celebrate scoring a century during the Cricket World Cup. AP File Photo

England have not beaten India or New Zealand in seven attempts at the World Cup since 1992 but Root is confident they can still reach the knockout stages.

“We’ll see these two games as quarter-finals... which in a way when it comes round to the knockout stage should serve you well,” Root told reporters.

“We believe we’re still more than capable of qualifying for the semi-finals and when that happens, it doesn’t really matter how you got there because that’s when the tournament really starts to kick in.

“I personally think we’ve got to be very calm about how we approach the next couple of games. The games themselves might get quite emotional, especially the atmosphere at Edgbaston against India.”

Root also said that England have not adapted to the slow pitches at the tournament, having played on batsman-friendly surfaces at the same grounds during one-day international bilateral series played in the buildup to the World Cup.

The hosts were criticised for not making most of the conditions against Australia despite winning the toss while their “one-dimensional” approach to batting during the tournament has been slammed by pundits.

“We’ve been turning up to some venues and things have been quite different throughout this tournament to when we play one-day series there in the past and we haven’t necessarily adapted as well as we could,” Root added.

“You look at some of the par scores and they have been very different to when we have played there in bilateral series.”

England play India on Sunday and their final game against New Zealand next Wednesday.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 14:08:49 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




