ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Imrul Kayes says he will be available to play for Bangladesh in any situation
Imrul Kayes, who did not find a spot in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, said that he is working on his skills and will be available for his side if the need arises.
Dubai: Imrul Kayes, who did not find a spot in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, said that he is working on his skills and will be available for his side if the need arises.
"It's good for me that I have been practicing my skills here. If the opportunity arrives, I will be available to play in any situation and any condition for the team," ICC quoted Kayes, as saying.
File image of Imrul Kayes. Reuters
"Listen, it's not easy to handle the pressure if you call someone suddenly, but this camp will help you to prepare yourself. It's difficult to play well after a sudden call-up," he added.
Recently, Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 30-member camp and the aim for this camp is to keep the players available for a replacement in the World Cup squad if necessary.
Kayes feels that domestic league matches are completely different from international matches and they will have to keep this calm seriously.
"Fitness required in an international match and in a domestic league match is totally different. I think those of us who are called up in this camp are very lucky, because if someone gets injured, players will be called up from here. That's why we have taken this camp seriously," he said.
Bangladesh will face South Africa in their first World Cup clash on 2 June.
Updated Date:
May 16, 2019 16:45:52 IST
