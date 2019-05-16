First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Imrul Kayes says he will be available to play for Bangladesh in any situation

Imrul Kayes, who did not find a spot in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, said that he is working on his skills and will be available for his side if the need arises.

Asian News International, May 16, 2019 13:53:00 IST

Dubai: Imrul Kayes, who did not find a spot in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, said that he is working on his skills and will be available for his side if the need arises.

"It's good for me that I have been practicing my skills here. If the opportunity arrives, I will be available to play in any situation and any condition for the team," ICC quoted Kayes, as saying.

File image of Imrul Kayes. Reuters

File image of Imrul Kayes. Reuters

"Listen, it's not easy to handle the pressure if you call someone suddenly, but this camp will help you to prepare yourself. It's difficult to play well after a sudden call-up," he added.

Recently, Bangladesh Cricket Board announced a 30-member camp and the aim for this camp is to keep the players available for a replacement in the World Cup squad if necessary.

Kayes feels that domestic league matches are completely different from international matches and they will have to keep this calm seriously.

"Fitness required in an international match and in a domestic league match is totally different. I think those of us who are called up in this camp are very lucky, because if someone gets injured, players will be called up from here. That's why we have taken this camp seriously," he said.

Bangladesh will face South Africa in their first World Cup clash on 2 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 16:45:52 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Board, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imrul Kayes, International Cricket Council, Sports, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all