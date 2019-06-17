First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Europe Qualifier | Match 9 Jun 17, 2019
DEN vs NOR
Denmark beat Norway by 46 runs
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Imad Wasim says Pakistan must win remaining league matches to ensure a spot in semi-finals

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the World Cup. They defeated tournament hosts England, but they have suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India. Their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

Asian News International, Jun 17, 2019 20:11:23 IST

Lahore: After getting thrashed by arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Pakistan's all-rounder Imad Wasim said that results of other matches would matter if the team needs to make it to the semi-final stages.

"Results of the other countries may come into play. From our point of view, we can only do what we can. What is in our hands is to try to win all four games and take it from there," Wasim said in an official statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Wasim was not able to take wickets against India, but he bogged down Men in Blue's run-rate. Reuters

Wasim was not able to take wickets against India, but he bogged down Men in Blue's run-rate. Reuters

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester on Sunday. The Men in Blue outclassed Pakistan in every department. Rohit Sharma starred for India as he played a knock of 140 runs.

The match between both countries had to be stopped due to rain during the 35th over of Pakistan's innings.

When the match resumed, the target was adjusted to 302 for Pakistan and they required 136 runs of the final five overs, and they fell short by 89 runs.

Wasim said that the loss against India is really disappointing and now the team needs to win all their matches to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

"This was a really, really disappointing result for us. When we came back on after the rain, there was very little we could do, but we know we have four matches left and if we win those, we still have a chance," Wasim said.

The 30-year-old Wasim played Pakistan's first match in the World Cup against West Indies, but he was dropped from the subsequent games. He made his way back into the team against India.

Wasim was not able to take wickets against India, but he bogged down Men in Blue's run-rate. When asked whether he will play the next games, Wasim replied it is up to the coach and the captain.

"That is not up to me. It is up to the captain and the coach," Wasim said.

Pakistan has so far won just one match in the World Cup. They defeated tournament hosts England, but they have suffered losses at the hands of West Indies, Australia, and India. Their match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

The team will next take on South Africa on 23 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 20:11:23 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Imad Wasim, India Vs Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sports, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all