First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 22 Jun 16, 2019
IND vs PAK
India beat Pakistan by 89 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 21 Jun 15, 2019
SA vs AFG
South Africa beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 18, 2019
ENG vs AFG
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 19, 2019
NZ vs SA
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: I'm blocking out the jeers but lovely gesture from Virat Kohli, says Steve Smith

Indian fans chanted 'cheater, cheater' in Steve Smith's direction at The Oval when Australia were fielding. Virat Kohli, who was batting at the time, urged them to calm down and instead cheer his batting.

Press Trust of India, Jun 17, 2019 16:54:21 IST

London: Steve Smith has appreciated Virat Kohli's "lovely gesture" after the Indian skipper asked fans to stop jeering the former Australian skipper during their World Cup encounter on June 9.

Back after serving a one-year suspension for the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, Smith, despite a string of impressive performances, has been getting hostile reception at every English ground at the marquee event.

During the clash with India, which Australia lost by 36 runs, the Indian fans booed Smith and chanted "cheater, cheater" when the defending champions were fielding. Kohli, who was batting at the time, urged them to calm down and instead cheer his batting.

"It was a lovely gesture by Virat," Smith told reporters after Australia's victory to Sri Lanka.

Smith said the frequent booing and heckling by the English crowd doesn't affect him but appreciated Kohli's gesture nonetheless. "It doesn't really bother me what the crowds do to be perfectly honest. I am just blocking it all out but it was a lovely gesture from him," Smith said.

Kohli and Smith have had their run-ins in the past including the infamous 'Brain fade' controversy during a 2017 Test match in Bengaluru, where Smith was seen seeking help for a referral from the dressing room.

But during their World Cup clash, the two players were seen shaking hands after the former gestured the fans to show some restraint.

"I just felt for him, and I told him, 'I'm sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well'. In my opinion, that's not acceptable," Kohli had said after the match.

"Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn't want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn't do anything to be booed in my opinion. He's just playing cricket," Kohli said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2019 17:00:27 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 5 4 1 0 8
New Zealand 4 3 0 1 7
India 4 3 0 1 7
England 4 3 1 0 6
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 4 1 2 1 3
South Africa 5 1 3 1 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 4 0 4 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all