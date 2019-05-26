First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 5 May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 4 May 25, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 27, 2019
AUS vs SL
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ian Chappell says India's variety in bowling attack makes them a strong title contender

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels that the teams which have balanced bowling attacks are the favourites to win the upcoming World Cup and India's variety in this department makes it a strong contender for the title.

Press Trust of India, May 26, 2019 21:20:16 IST

New Delhi: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell feels that the teams which have balanced bowling attacks are the favourites to win the upcoming World Cup and India's variety in this department makes it a strong contender for the title.

Chappell says despite the "modern gung-ho batting style", the team that consistently takes wickets, particularly through the middle overs, is the one most likely to lift the trophy. Wicket-taking is going to play a crucial role in deciding this World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Colin Munro in a warm-up match. Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Colin Munro in a warm-up match. Reuters

"In an era where big bats and big scores, with occasional monumental battering, have proliferated in ODIs, there are still some seriously good bowling attacks gearing up for 2019 World Cup," Chappell said.

"Wicket-taking is going to play a crucial role in deciding this World Cup...the best balanced attacks will likely come to the fore, and they belong to England, India and Australia," Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

On India's bowling attack, Chappell wrote: "While not possessing the outright pace of England or Australia, India do have great variety and a trio of fast bowlers who can be exceptional in favourable conditions.

"If there's any moisture in the pitches then Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are skilled enough to take full advantage. If however the pitches start to wear and the conditions are dry, then Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are a dangerous wicket-taking combination.

"Throw in Hardik Pandya as a handy fast-bowling allrounder and Virat Kohli has plenty of options."

Chappell said until recently the ingredient missing from a rampant England side was genuine pace but that has changed with the inclusion of Jofra Archer.

"Suddenly with Jofra Archer a late qualifier and a resurgent Mark Wood, they have an abundance of speed - to the point where their most reliable wicket-taker in the recent past, Liam Plunkett, could warm the bench," he wrote.

"A pace attack of Archer, Wood and Chris Woakes, with Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid providing the guile, and the ebullient Ben Stokes as back-up, is one to be feared. Throw in a deep and powerful batting line-up and the only concern for England is their history of World Cup failures and the tendency to be weighed down by home expectations in the short forms of the game.

"This is where Eoin Morgan's calmness as captain will play an important role. If he keeps England focused purely on the job at hand then the home side will take some stopping. If England can overcome the weight of expectation that comes with playing at home, their bowling attack has the look of a winner."

On Australia's bowling department, he said, "Even with the consistent Josh Hazlewood missing, Australia are blessed with a dominant pair of wicket-taking fast bowlers in Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

"Australia's success in the tournament will depend a lot on how well either Nathan Coulter-Nile or Jason Behrendorff fill the third-seamer role. In the past Australia have been reluctant to play two front-line spinners in ODIs, and with Glenn Maxwell as a batting allrounder providing some offspin, leggie Adam Zampa is likely to be the first-choice tweaker.

"After a promising start Marcus Stoinis' bowling seems to have been largely neglected lately but the captain, Aaron Finch, may have to revise that plan in England."

The former Australia captain said both South Africa and New Zealand are also well equipped in the bowling department.

"South Africa have a terrific pace trio in Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn and Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir adequately fulfils the role of wicket-taking spinner. Taking wickets shouldn't be a problem for South Africa but the batting looks a little thin and they do have a well-earned reputation for World Cup cock-ups.

"Most of those hiccups have come at the knockout stage; this time they'll need to exceed expectations with the bat to get that far in the tournament."

On New Zealand, he said: "New Zealand aren't as blessed as South Africa with pace but they do have a pair of bowlers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who are deadly if the ball swings. New Zealand have regularly reached the final-four stage of the World Cup and could well repeat that performance but their batting seems a little too limited to make the final.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 21:20:16 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Ian Chappell, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, India, India Cricket World Cup Schedule, India Cricket World Cup Squad, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, Kudeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Sports, Team India, World Cup 2019 India, Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all