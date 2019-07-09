First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in IRE | 3rd ODI Jul 07, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 45 Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs
ICC CWC Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ZIM in IRE Jul 10, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hope god sits in our dressing room if we play England in final, says India coach Shastri

India coach Ravi Shastri felt god was in England's dressing room during their World Cup league stage loss to the hosts, but hoped he will on their side if they meet again, in the tournament final.

Press Trust of India, Jul 09, 2019 20:50:05 IST

India coach Ravi Shastri felt god was in England's dressing room during their World Cup league stage loss to the hosts, but hoped he will on their side if they meet again, in the tournament final.

If India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final, they will play the winner of the second last-four clash between Australia and England, in the summit showdown.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hope god sits in our dressing room if we play England in final, says India coach Shastri

File image of India head coach Ravi Shastri. Sportzpics

India qualified for the semifinals as table toppers following seven wins. England were the only team to get the better of Virat Kohli and his men.

Billed as favourites in the run-up to the showpiece, England overcame a must-win situation against India to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

"I thought god was in England's dressing room that day. Hope if we play England next, he sits in ours," Shastri said in a video posted by the ICC.

Shastri was lavish in his praise for the current tournament top-scorer Rohit Sharma, who has so far scored a World Cup record five centuries.

"Rohit is one of the greatest one-day players. Whether he would have scored runs in this competition or not, just seeing his record over the years... the three double hundreds in ODIs

"No one has done that. He has been really consistent for India at the top. His form was no surprise. If he chooses a tournament like the World Cup to get that form in, as a coach, I will take it," Shastri said.

Rohit's form and consistency has benefitted India. The opener entered into the semi-finals on the back of three back-to-back hundreds.

Picking Rohit's hundred in the opening match against South Africa as one of his best batting performances, Shastri said: "It was a tough wicket. It was two-paced (against South Africa). So I thought it was a special innings from Rohit because among all the ODI hundreds he has got, I thought that was one of his best," Shastri said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 20:50:05 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Lords, Ravi Shastri, Rohit Sharma, Sports, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all