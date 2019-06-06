First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla says Proteas find themselves in bad situation after three consecutive losses

The Proteas lost to India by six wickets on Wednesday, following defeats to England and Bangladesh in their first two matches.

Press Trust of India, Jun 06, 2019 19:39:36 IST

Southampton: The South Africans are in a 'bad situation' after suffering their third successive loss in the World Cup and will need to introspect ahead of the crucial tie against the West Indies, says opener Hashim Amla.

"We're in a bad situation. We've played pretty average cricket and we need to turn it around by playing our best cricket," Amla was quoted as saying in Sport24.co.za.

File image of Hashim Amla. Reuters

South Africa will next face the West Indies on 10 June.

"We're all disappointed, but we've got five days before the next game. You've got to allow some time for guys to introspect," he said.

Amla said there is no lack of motivation and they are leaving no stone unturned to get their campaign back on track.

"I don't think there is a lack of motivation. Body language will always come up when you lose a game or two, or three. I certainly don't think anyone could fault body language today (Wednesday)," he said.

"We fought. Everybody wants to perform ... there is no doubt about that. We're out there practising and doing everything we can to put the numbers on the board."

Former South Africa off-spinner Pat Symcox, meanwhile, has blamed the system and called for major changes in domestic cricket.

"We can have a go at the team and the players, but they are probably the best we've got at the moment, and they're only products of the system," Symcox said in an interview with The Citizen newspaper before the match.

"I have no confidence in the system or the production line any more and this can't be turned around by one or two players."

After South African batsmen managed to score 227 for nine against India, Symcox tweeted: "If your batters don't score enough runs it makes no difference who your bowlers are on flat pitches...you will lose to good teams.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 19:39:36 IST

