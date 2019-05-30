First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla returns to crease despite taking knock to the head in South Africa's opener against England

Hashim Amla returned to the batting crease at the fall of South Africa's sixth wicket, after he had left the field to be assessed by medical staff after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Jofra Archer.

FirstCricket Staff, May 30, 2019 21:41:17 IST

London: Hashim Amla returned to the batting crease at the fall of South Africa's sixth wicket, after he had left the field to be assessed by medical staff after being hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Jofra Archer.

Amla resumed his innings at five. He came in to bat after Rassie van de Dussen was dismissed for 50 by Archer.

Hashim Amla left the field after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer. AP

Hashim Amla left the field after being hit by a bouncer from Jofra Archer. AP

South Africa lost their sixth wicket in 311-run chase when in the 32nd over with 167 runs on Proteas' scoreboard.

Earlier, Amla rubbed his head after missing an attempted pull shot and failing to duck in time to avoid a faster ball from the England paceman in the fourth over.

He retired hurt for five and was replaced by Aiden Markram.

The South African team management had also released a statement on his status.

"Amla has been assessed and is doing fine. Due to the sensitive nature of head injuries, he will undergo another re-assessment during the course of the innings which will give an indication of his further participation in the match."

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 21:42:03 IST

