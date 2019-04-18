First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn included in South Africa's squad; Chris Morris, Reeza Hendricks miss out

JP Duminy and opener Aiden Markram have also been included in South Africa's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 18, 2019 18:08:57 IST

Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday.

The selectors have decided to go with veteran opener Hashim Amla ahead of the Reeza Hendricks despite the recent poor form of the 36-year-old.

File image of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Reuters

File image of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Reuters

Regardless of the poor form, Amla has been a proven match-winner for the Proteas having played in 174 ODIs and with close to 8,000 runs to his name at an average of 49.7 including 27 centuries.

The other openers in the squad are Aiden Markram and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. The selectors have also named a strong bunch of pacers for the showpiece event.

Apart from Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn and Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have also been included despite missing the IPL 2019 due to injuries. Both players are expected to return to full fitness in time for the ICC event.

Imran Thair and Tabraiz Shamsi are the two spinners named in the squad while JP Duminy could also pitch in with his off-spin if required. Meanwhile, all-rounder Chris Morris has been ignored by the selectors.

Captain Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and Duminy are the players picked to make up the middle-order.

South Africa's first match of the World Cup is also the inaugural game of the tournament, which they will play against hosts England on 30 May.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 18:08:57 IST

Tags : Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Cricket, Dale Steyn, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Faf Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imran Tahir, JP Duminy, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Quinton De Kock, Rassie Van Der Dussen, South Africa Cricket, South Africa World Cup Squad, Tabraiz Shamsi

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all