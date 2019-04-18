Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Thursday.

The selectors have decided to go with veteran opener Hashim Amla ahead of the Reeza Hendricks despite the recent poor form of the 36-year-old.

Regardless of the poor form, Amla has been a proven match-winner for the Proteas having played in 174 ODIs and with close to 8,000 runs to his name at an average of 49.7 including 27 centuries.

The other openers in the squad are Aiden Markram and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock. The selectors have also named a strong bunch of pacers for the showpiece event.

Apart from Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn and Dwaine Pretorius, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje have also been included despite missing the IPL 2019 due to injuries. Both players are expected to return to full fitness in time for the ICC event.

Imran Thair and Tabraiz Shamsi are the two spinners named in the squad while JP Duminy could also pitch in with his off-spin if required. Meanwhile, all-rounder Chris Morris has been ignored by the selectors.

Captain Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller and Duminy are the players picked to make up the middle-order.

South Africa's first match of the World Cup is also the inaugural game of the tournament, which they will play against hosts England on 30 May.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

