First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya can have same effect in tournament as Lance Klusener in 1999, reckons former skipper Steve Waugh

Pandya might just be the equivalent of Lance Klusener in the 1999 World Cup. He has the ability to begin his innings like most finish, with clean hitting that no opposing captain can protect," Waugh wrote in his column.

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2019 12:02:50 IST

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh foresees Hardik Pandya dominating the ongoing World Cup the way South African Lance Klusener did in the 1999 edition as he feels the Indian all-rounder's clean-hitting is something that no opposing skipper can deal with.

Pandya stroked his way to a 27-ball 48 at The Oval to help India post an imposing 352 for 5 against Australia on Sunday. India then bowled Australia out for 316 for a 36-run win.

Pandya scored a 27-ball 48 at The Oval against Australia. AFP

Pandya scored a 27-ball 48 at The Oval against Australia. AFP

"...it's the innings of Hardik Pandya that will send shivers down opposition spines. This guy might just be the equivalent of Lance Klusener in the 1999 World Cup. He has the ability to begin his innings like most finish, with clean hitting that no opposing captain can protect," Waugh wrote in his column for the ICC's official website.

The damaging stroke play by Pandya, who hit four fours and three sixes, reminded Waugh of Klusener's fireworks in the 1999 World Cup. Klusener was Player of the Tournament 20 years ago in England for his destructive lower-order hitting that netted 281 runs at a strike rate of 122.17, a phenomenal tally in the pre-T20 days of 1999.

The left-hander's exploits powered South Africa to within one run of making the final at Lord's, but a frantic run out on the semi-final at Edgbaston resulted in Waugh's Australia securing a famous tie.

Australia went on to win the World Cup title by outclassing Pakistan in the final.

"When they (India) get off to solid opening partnership, as they did against Australia, they then have the luxury of seeing Virat Kohli orchestrate the remainder of the innings," Waugh wrote.

Praising veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni who hit a 14-ball 27, Waugh said, "The cunning and sheer brilliance of MS Dhoni rarely fails to deliver and again he timed his assault on Australia to post a 350-plus target.

"Australia will be disappointed that they missed some crucial chances in the field and their bowling was at times loose and not as disciplined as expected."

Chasing an imposing total, the Australians would have required a solid platform before launching an all-out assault in the last 15 overs.

"Australia were never quite on track to create history with David Warner and to a lesser extent Steve Smith struggling for their usual rhythm and control at the crease," said Waugh, one of the most successful captains of all time.

"To win against the odds everything must fall into place and the turning point came early in the innings with the run out of Aaron Finch who looked in imperious touch and looked set for a big hundred," he said.

Despite the loss, Waugh said Australia can still feature in the semi-finals as one of half a dozen sides who have a shot at winning the tournament.

"India will walk away from this match full of confidence as most of their key players did exactly what needed to be done under extreme pressure and their game plan was executed perfectly," Waugh wrote.

"Australia won't be too disappointed as they have time to dissect this loss, fine-tune their process, tinker with batting orders and bowling options and manoeuvre things around before the semi-finals come around."

Waugh feels this World Cup is still wide open with up to six teams in the fray to lift the Cup at Lord's.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 12:05:53 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Cricket World Cup, Hardik Pandya, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs Australia, Steve Waugh, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all