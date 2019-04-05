ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Gulbadin Naib to lead Afghanistan in event as Asghar Afghan steps down as skipper, makes way for split captaincy
Afghanistan replaced long-serving one-day international captain Asghar Afghan on Friday, replacing him with Gulbadin Naib less than two months before this year’s 50-over World Cup in England and Wales.
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs HYD Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs CHE Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs MUM - Apr 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: Right to silence isn't available to 'PM aspirant' Rahul, says Arun Jaitley on AgustaWestland case
-
Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regulation raise many questions
-
Jaggi Vasudev calls Muslim student a 'Talibani' at LSE event, students' union condemns language as 'Islamophobic'
-
Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thriller suffers from major Raazi hangover
-
DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other carriers; lenders to push forward with rescue plan
-
Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Chen Long in quarter-finals as Indian challenge ends
-
Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's anti-stall system from first minute after takeoff, says initial report
-
Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present times
-
Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost hydro disciplining tool against Pak
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Afghanistan replaced long-serving one-day international captain Asghar Afghan on Friday, replacing him with Gulbadin Naib less than two months before this year’s 50-over World Cup in England and Wales.
File image of newly-appointed Afghanistan ODI skipper Gulbadin Naib. AFP
Afghan, 31, took over the team’s captaincy in 2015 after Mohammad Nabi had stepped down following the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Under his leadership, the war-torn South Asian country gained full membership status from the governing body International Cricket Council and also qualified for the 2019 World Cup.
The 28-year-old Naib, who bowls seam and bats in the middle order, has played 52 ODIs for Afghanistan since making his debut in 2011.
In a wholesale changes to the leadership structure, all-rounder Rahmat Shah was appointed Test captain replacing Afghan while leg-spinner Rashid Khan was put in charge of the Twenty20 team.
Rashid was also named the vice-captain for the 50-over format.
Afghanistan will tour Scotland and Ireland next month to prepare for the World Cup and will also play an ODI each against Pakistan and England before kicking off their campaign against Australia on 1 June.
Updated Date:
Apr 05, 2019 16:03:54 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Hafeez picks Pakistan, India and England as top three favourites for big event
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal snubbed by PCB for fitness tests ahead of Pakistan squad selection
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: South Africa coach Ottis Gibson says team close to finalising squad, but doubts remain over few players