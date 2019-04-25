First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Full list of squads for upcoming mega event in England and Wales

Here's the full list of squads participating in the 2019 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup that takes place between 30 May and 14 July.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 25, 2019 18:12:21 IST

With West Indies becoming the latest side to announce their 15-man squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, we now know for certain what the teams participating in the upcoming mega event look like, barring last-minute changes. Andre Russell and Chris Gayle were among those included in the Jason Holder-led side, while senior cricketers Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine missed out.

Representative image. AFP

Representative image. AFP

England host South Africa in the opening clash of the event at The Oval on 30 May and the 10 teams are busy fine-tuning their preparations for the biggest prize of them all in international cricket with a little over a month left for the start of the event. Pakistan face West Indies in match number two at Trent Bridge on the following day. Defending champions Australia begin their campaign on 1 June when they take on Afghanistan, who along with the Windies qualified for the event through the ICC World Cup Qualifiers that took place in 2018.

Two-time winners India will be the last to kick their campaign off when they take on South Africa on 5 June at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The tournament will follow the round-robin format that had been used in 1992, with the each side playing nine games over the course of the tournament. The top four sides on the points table then proceed to the semis, which will be played at Manchester (9 July) and Birmingham (11 July) respectively, before the World Cup final takes place at the Lord's on 14 July.

The preliminary squads for the World Cup have been submitted by all teams but changes to the squad can be carried till 23 May.

Here's the full list of the squads participating in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019:

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk, c), Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham.

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis.

Bangladesh: Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Apr 25, 2019

