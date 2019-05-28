ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: From all-time leading run-scorers to highest wicket-takers, statistical history of the mega event
Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we take a look at the most significant tournament numbers including the highest run-getters and wicket-takers.
- T20 Mumbai, 2019 SS Vs NMP North Mumbai Panthers beat SoBo SuperSonics by 12 runs
- T20 Mumbai, 2019 SS Vs ATM SoBo SuperSonics beat Aakash Tigers MWS by 26 runs
- T20 Mumbai, 2019 NMP Vs AA North Mumbai Panthers beat ARCS Andheri by 2 wickets
- T20 Mumbai, 2019 ATM Vs SPL Aakash Tigers MWS beat Shivaji Park Lions by 7 wickets
- West Indies Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IREW Vs WIW West Indies Women beat Ireland Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan Women in South Africa, 5 T20I series, 2019 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women in South Africa, 5 T20I series, 2019 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs CANW USA Women beat Canada Women by 35 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 ENG Vs AFG England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 AUS Vs SL Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 SA Vs WI Match Abandoned
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 BAN vs IND - May 28th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2019 WI vs NZ - May 28th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019 ENG vs SA - May 30th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- West Indies Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IREW vs WIW - May 28th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- West Indies Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IREW vs WIW - May 29th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- West Indies Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2019 ENGW vs WIW - Jun 6th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expand trade, investment footprint in Bay of Bengal region
-
Amit Shah, Narendra Modi have chance to convert BJP's fledgling footprint into solid hold on south India, final bastion for party to breach
-
Amid thawing India-Pakistan tensions after election results, neighbour's media trains guns on Modi, Hindutva
-
Schoolgirl killed, 17 injured in mass stabbing in Japan's Kawasaki; attacker dies after turning knife on himself
-
Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it perfect time for govt to kick-start weak PSBs’ sell-off
-
After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as actors uncertain ahead of 2021 Assembly elections
-
French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effectiveness of her ‘grinding’ style of play
-
To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram
-
Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journeying into India’s Naxal heartland
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3663
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5372
|125
|2
|India
|5669
|121
|3
|South Africa
|4488
|115
|4
|New Zealand
|3729
|113
|5
|Australia
|4342
|109
|6
|Pakistan
|3846
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
The wait for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost over. While hosts England take on South Africa in the tournament’s opener on 30 May, all the 10 teams are busy winding up their preparations for the mega tournament with the warm-up matches already underway.
Defending champions Australia face Afghanistan in their opening match on 1 June, whereas India will begin their campaign against South Africa on 5 June.
The prestigious tournament, which will be in its 12th edition, has seen a lot of top-class performances till date.
From Kapil Dev’s ‘devils’ clinching the win that changed the course of Indian cricket in 1983 to MS Dhoni’s title-winning six at Wankhede Stadium in 2011, there has been a lot of unforgettable performances in the tournament’s 44-year history.
With just a couple of days to the start of the tournament, we look at most important numbers from the showpiece event:
All-time leading run-scorers
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the all-time run-scorers list in terms of the Cricket World Cup, while Adam Gilchrist completes the top-10 list.
All-time leading wicket-takers
Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath leads the charts whereas two Indians and two Kiwis feature in the list. Lasith Malinga remains the only active cricketer in the list.
Best economy rates in World Cup
West Indies' Andy Roberts tops the list of the best economy rate in the 50-over World Cup, whereas Kapil Dev is the only Indian to feature in the top-10 list.
Top wicket-takers in each World Cup edition
Glenn McGrath has the most number of wickets in a single World Cup edition. He achieved the feat in 2007 when Australia completed a hat-trick of trophies.
Best batting average
Batting average is calculated by dividing the runs scored by the number of dismissals. More not outs mean higher averages and there's no surprise that a lower-order batsman heads this department. South Africa's Lance Klusener who was the star of the 1999 edition leads the race with an unbelievable average of 124. There are two Indian batsmen also on the list.
Highest individual score
World Cup tournaments over the years have witnessed some gigantic individual scores even including few big ones from the 80s. While Martin Guptill leads the chart with his unbeaten 237 against West Indies in 2015. Viv Richards' 181 from 1987 and Gary Kirsten's 188 from 1996 also feature in the list.
Best bowling figures
One of the best bowlers of all time, Glenn McGrath leads this chart for his figures of 7/15 that he earned against Namibia in 2003. Another member of the list is Ashish Nehra who scalped 6/23 against England on that exciting night at Durban in 2003.
Glenn McGrath has best bowling figures of 7/15 that he earned against Namibia in 2003. Image courtesy: Reuters
Top run-getters in each World Cup edition
Unsurprisingly, Sachin Tendulkar features twice in this chart. Meanwhile, Martin Guptill had a fairly good World Cup campaign last time despite New Zealand missing out on the trophy.
Most sixes hit in a World Cup match*
The New Zealand vs West Indies encounter in 2015 World Cup was not a good day for the bowlers as 31 sixes were pummeled, which is nine more than the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match in 2007 which is second on the list of most sixes hit in a World Cup match with 22 maximums.
Highest partnerships by runs
World Cup has witnessed some gigantic partnerships over the years but none bigger than the 372-run knock put up together by West Indies' Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels in 2015. Here's a list of top 10 biggest partnerships.
Stat inputs by Umang Pabari
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
May 28, 2019 13:58:19 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Alex Carey says Australia will look to build on their recent success with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar says India need not press panic button despite loss to New Zealand in warm-up match
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ian Chappell says India's variety in bowling attack makes them a strong title contender