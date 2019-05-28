First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: From all-time leading run-scorers to highest wicket-takers, statistical history of the mega event

Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, we take a look at the most significant tournament numbers including the highest run-getters and wicket-takers.

FirstCricket Staff, May 28, 2019 13:51:47 IST

The wait for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is almost over. While hosts England take on South Africa in the tournament’s opener on 30 May, all the 10 teams are busy winding up their preparations for the mega tournament with the warm-up matches already underway.

Defending champions Australia face Afghanistan in their opening match on 1 June, whereas India will begin their campaign against South Africa on 5 June.

The prestigious tournament, which will be in its 12th edition, has seen a lot of top-class performances till date.

From Kapil Dev’s ‘devils’ clinching the win that changed the course of Indian cricket in 1983 to MS Dhoni’s title-winning six at Wankhede Stadium in 2011, there has been a lot of unforgettable performances in the tournament’s 44-year history.

With just a couple of days to the start of the tournament, we look at most important numbers from the showpiece event:

All-time leading run-scorers

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the all-time run-scorers list in terms of the Cricket World Cup, while Adam Gilchrist completes the top-10 list.

All-time leading wicket-takers

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath leads the charts whereas two Indians and two Kiwis feature in the list. Lasith Malinga remains the only active cricketer in the list.

Best economy rates in World Cup

West Indies' Andy Roberts tops the list of the best economy rate in the 50-over World Cup, whereas Kapil Dev is the only Indian to feature in the top-10 list.

Top wicket-takers in each World Cup edition

Glenn McGrath has the most number of wickets in a single World Cup edition. He achieved the feat in 2007 when Australia completed a hat-trick of trophies.

Best batting average

Batting average is calculated by dividing the runs scored by the number of dismissals. More not outs mean higher averages and there's no surprise that a lower-order batsman heads this department. South Africa's Lance Klusener who was the star of the 1999 edition leads the race with an unbelievable average of 124. There are two Indian batsmen also on the list.

Highest individual score

World Cup tournaments over the years have witnessed some gigantic individual scores even including few big ones from the 80s. While Martin Guptill leads the chart with his unbeaten 237 against West Indies in 2015. Viv Richards' 181 from 1987 and Gary Kirsten's 188 from 1996 also feature in the list.

Best bowling figures

One of the best bowlers of all time, Glenn McGrath leads this chart for his figures of 7/15 that he earned against Namibia in 2003. Another member of the list is Ashish Nehra who scalped 6/23 against England on that exciting night at Durban in 2003.

Glenn McGrath has best bowling figures of 7/15 that he earned against Namibia in 2003. Image courtesy: Reuters

Top run-getters in each World Cup edition

Unsurprisingly, Sachin Tendulkar features twice in this chart. Meanwhile, Martin Guptill had a fairly good World Cup campaign last time despite New Zealand missing out on the trophy.

Most sixes hit in a World Cup match*

The New Zealand vs West Indies encounter in 2015 World Cup was not a good day for the bowlers as 31 sixes were pummeled, which is nine more than the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match in 2007 which is second on the list of most sixes hit in a World Cup match with 22 maximums.

Most sixes 825

Highest partnerships by runs

World Cup has witnessed some gigantic partnerships over the years but none bigger than the 372-run knock put up together by West Indies' Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels in 2015. Here's a list of top 10 biggest partnerships.

Highest partnerships 825

Stat inputs by Umang Pabari

