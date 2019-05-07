The game of 22-yards has this brilliant knack of taking care of every stratum of players. Be it the youngsters or the established talismans or the veterans in the twilight years of their cricketing career, the game provides everybody a chance to go and own the big stage with their individual performances. World Cup, being the biggest cricketing stage, has provided us with some of the biggest coming-of-age stories in its glorious 44-year history and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t continue that illustrious tradition in this year’s English World Cup.

Each of the ten teams participating in the mega-event is loaded with nascent stars raring to go out and light up the big stage with their performances. Ultimately, some will succeed while the others will go back to the grind of the basic process, only to come back stronger at a later date. Here, we have compiled a list of top-10 lesser-known players who are talented enough to make a big mark in the mega cricketing extravaganza.

Vijay Shankar (India)

From being ridiculed for his poor batting show in the Nidahas Trophy final to being selected as India’s No 4 batsman for the World Cup, Vijay Shankar’s fortunes have taken a 180° flip. His measured inning of 45 runs from 64 balls, when India had slipped to a precarious position of 18/4 in the fifth and final ODI of the New Zealand tour, exemplified his pressure soaking abilities as India went on to win the match after putting 252 runs on the board. He then struck a belligerent 43 off 28 balls to announce his hitting potential in the final T20I of the very same tour. Shankar played three eye-catching cameos in the subsequent ODI series against Australia at home. His form may have waned during the IPL but his 3-dimensional skill set of batting, bowling, and electric fielding makes him a player to watch out at the big stage in England.

Abid Ali (Pakistan)

Although a late bloomer at the international stage, Abid Ali was the silver lining for Pakistan in an otherwise gloomy 0-5 whitewash at the hands of Australians in their perceived home soil of UAE. He is just 2 ODIs old but his talent was evident when he struck a classy 112 in the fourth ODI to register the highest score by any Pakistani batsman on debut. His long domestic experience in the Pakistani domestic circuit has honed his abilities to handle pressure situations which will eventually help him in tackling the big-stage pressure in England.

Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)

With a T20 batting average in excess of 75 along with a fearsome strike-rate of 192.8 in the shortest format, the 21-year-old explosive batsman from Afghanistan has already earned the nickname of ‘Afghanistani Gayle’. Last year during the Afghanistan Premier League, he became only the sixth batsman in the world to achieve the rare feat of hitting six sixes in an over. The self-taught video-pupil carried on his impressive run in the T20I series against Ireland earlier this year where he smashed a breath-taking 162 off just 62 balls to power Afghanistan to a world-record T20 total of 278/3. He currently has only one fifty in his ODI kitty but with the hitting prowess he possesses, it’s just a matter of time when that tally gets some further additions.

Jhye Richardson (Australia)

His lean body frame and medium height fail to convey the speed-threat he possesses. Capable of breaching the 140 kmph-mark consistently, Richardson made his ODI debut against England in last January but his shot to fame came almost a year later when he picked up his career-best figures of 4/26 in the inaugural ODI game of the three-match ODI series in Sydney this January. Richardson didn’t look back from there as he went on to become the highest wicket-taker for Australia in the past 12 months with a tally of 22 scalps from 11 games. His relentlessness, along with the menacing pace, makes him a player to watch out for in the Australian title defense campaign in England.

Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

Third highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the past 12 months and fifth highest since the last World Cup, Nicholls has established himself as a vital cog in the Kiwi middle-order. The southpaw’s solid presence in the line-up makes the New Zealand middle-order, comprising of Ross Taylor, Tom Latham and Nicholls, the most settled middle-order among the teams going to battle it out in the marquee event in England. With eight fifties and a lone ton to his name for an average of almost 35.5 in the ODI circuit, he will be raring to make important additions in these tallies during the Blackcaps’ World Cup campaign.

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

With an ODI batting average of 88.25 from 8 innings, the highest among all the South African batsmen to have batted in at least 5 ODI innings in last 12 months, Van der Dussen will head into the World Cup as South Africa’s first-choice No 4 batsman. His current ODI strike-rate, which lingers around the 75-mark, may give an impression of him being a slow run-scorer but his T20 strike-rate of 133-plus is enough to allay these fears. He has so far displayed remarkable composure and maturity in his batting approach which is why he has been selected to fill in the big void left behind by the retirement of the ‘Superman’ AB de Villiers.

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

Blessed with the rare ability to clock the 150 kmph-mark on the speedometer, Anrich Nortje has been labeled as the ‘extreme fast bowler’ by the South African pace legend Dale Steyn. His three appearances for the Cape Town Blitz in the inaugural season of Mzansi Super League impressed all and sundry as he took 8 wickets at an economy of just 6.91 runs per over in those outings. The 25-year-old tearaway pacer made an equally impressive international debut in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka where he took 8 wickets from four games in the series. Besides his speed, he also impressed with his control over his skills as he recorded an economy of just 4.76 runs per over in the series. Once fully fit, he will form a fearsome pace combination with Kagiso Rabada which will pose quite a threat for the batsmen in the competition.

Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

Karunaratne’s inclusion in the Sri Lankan World Cup squad was, no doubt, the biggest surprise call from the World Cup squad announcements made by various nations taking part in the mega-event. He is a very proficient batsman in the Test arena but his last ODI appearance came way back in March 2015 against England. He is now a much-improved batsman since his last ODI appearance, a fact vindicated by him getting the leadership roles of the Test team in the recent test series win against South Africa. Not only has he got a berth in the World Cup squad but has also been named as the captain of the unit which will surely inspire him to lead by example on the English soil.

Oshane Thomas (West Indies)

Thomas hogged the limelight when he finished the last edition of the Caribbean Premier League as the highest wicket-taking pacer with 18 scalps from 10 games. His good height and the ability to bowl regularly in high 140s, coupled with the jump that he takes while delivering the ball, can trouble even the best of the batsmen in the world – a fact well-acknowledged by Rohit Sharma when Thomas made his ODI and T20 debut against India in India last year. The 22-year-old pacer from Jamaica has so far taken 15 wickets from eight ODI innings and was particularly impressive in the recent ODI series against England where he took 9 wickets from four games. West Indies will be hoping for an even better show from him at the World Cup which will be a huge boost to their bid of having an impactful World Cup campaign.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

The 19-year-old youngster made his ODI debut in an Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan last September. He has, since, taken rapid strides in the international bowling arena and now holds the distinction of being the best Pakistani bowler in the past 12 months on the bowling average front. His 19 ODI wickets from just 10 games have come at an impressive economy of 4.78 runs per over. Pakistan will be banking upon Afridi’s left-arm pace to make early inroads in the opposition line-ups as they embark upon their bid to capture their second World Cup trophy since the Imran Khan-led Pakistani team’s miraculous feat in 1992.