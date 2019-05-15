First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 6 May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 6 wickets
PAK in ENG | 3rd ODI May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir says India's squad is one quality pacer short

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir feels the Indian World Cup squad is one quality fast bowler short. Two-time winners India begin their campaign with a big-ticket match against South Africa on 5 June in Southampton.

Press Trust of India, May 15, 2019 15:42:03 IST

Mumbai: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir feels the Indian World Cup squad is one quality fast bowler short.

File image of Gautam Gambhir. AFP

File image of Gautam Gambhir. AFP

Two-time winners India begin their campaign with a big-ticket match against South Africa on June 5 in Southampton.

"I feel Indian team lacks one more quality fast bowler. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami and Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) need more support. You may argue that India has two fast bowling all-rounders in Hardik (Pandya) and Vijay Shankar but I am not convinced. In the end it boils down to getting the team combination right and sticking to it," Gambhir said.

The former India World Cup winner said so while giving the keynote address at the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) International awards 2019 here.

Gambhir is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the East Delhi constituency from a BJP ticket.

On the ICC showpiece, the left-handed batsman said, "This will be a well contested tournament as all the teams play each other. This format will give us the real world champion and I think ICC should stick to this format for all future World Cups."

Talking about the teams to watch out for in the tournament, Gambhir picked Australia, England and New Zealand along with India.

"Besides India I will be keenly watching Australia as they are a side to beat. They have most well rounded bowling attack in the competition.  I will also be watching New Zealand and hosts England."

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 15:42:45 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Gautam Gambhir, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​, ICC World Cup 2019, India World Cup Matches, India World Cup Squad, Indian Cricket Team, Jasprit Bumrah, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all