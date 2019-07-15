First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, stats review: Kane Williamson's batting record, Joe Root claims 13 catches and more

Kane Williamson scored 578 runs in ICC ODI World Cup 2019 – the most by any captain in an edition of ODI World Cup, eclipsing Mahela Jayawardene's record of 548 runs in 2007 ODI World Cup.

Umang Pabari, Jul 15, 2019 12:36:13 IST

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot off England's Liam Plunkett during the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's. AP

Jonny Bairstow became the second England batsman to score 500-plus runs in an edition of ODI World Cup after Joe Root who achieved the same feat in 2019 World Cup.

Liam Plunkett took 3/42 in the final match against New Zealand. He is now the oldest player (34y 99d) to take three or more wickets in an ODI World Cup final match, going past Derek Pringle (33y 189d against Pakistan at MCG in 1992).

Joe Root took 13 catches in the ODI World Cup 2019 – the most by a fielder in an ODI series/tournament, going past Allan Border's 12 catches in Benson and Hedges World Series in 1988/89 and VVS Laxman's 12 catches during VB Series in 2003/04.

Joe Root's strike-rate of 23.33 in the final against New Zealand is the second lowest for a player in an ODI World Cup final facing at least 30 balls. The lowest is 21.31 by Gordon Greenidge in 1975 World Cup final when he scored 13 runs off 61 balls.

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes became the second pair to add a century stand for fifth or lower wicket in an ODI World Cup final. The first pair was Collis King and Viv Richards (against England at Lord's in 1979 for the fifth wicket).

Jos Buttler scored 59 runs while Ben Stokes remained unbeaten on 84. This was the second instance of both No 5 and No 6 batsmen scoring 50-plus runs each while chasing in an ODI World Cup knockout match. The first instance was recorded in 2015 against South Africa at Auckland when Grant Elliott and Corey Anderson did the same.

Lockie Ferguson took 21 wickets in 2019 ODI World Cup, the second most for New Zealand in an edition of ODI World Cup, after Trent Boult's 22 wickets in 2015.

Ben Stokes scored 84 runs in the final match which is now the fourth highest while chasing in an ODI World Cup final. The highest is 107* by Arvinda de Silva against Australia at Lahore in 1996.

This was the first ever Super Over played in the history of ODI cricket. Overall, it was the fifth tied match in the history of ODI World Cups.

The last three World Cups now have been won by home teams – 2011 by India, 2015 by Australia and 2019 by England.

 

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 12:36:13 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

