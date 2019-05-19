First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 4th ODI May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Final May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis reveals South Africa wanted to do 'Superman things' in previous editions

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday said that the team wanted to do play like a superhero in the previous editions of the World Cup, adding that his team leaves no stone unturned in giving their best during such tournaments.

Asian News International, May 19, 2019 17:53:53 IST

Dubai: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Sunday said that the team wanted to do play like a superhero in the previous editions of the World Cup, adding that his team leaves no stone unturned in giving their best during such tournaments.

"In previous World Cups, we wanted to do Superman things. We thought we had to be more special, we had to do something more than we usually do, and we did not do what was good enough before," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Du Plessis as saying.

File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters

File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters

"We haven't always got that right in the past, to play our best cricket at the World Cup, because we put so much pressure on ourselves. We want to just focus on enjoying our cricket," he added.

South Africa has built a reputation for themselves of "chokers" after losing big matches. The team has never gone past the semi-final stages of the World Cup.

Du Plessis highlighted that the team needs to overcome its fear of failure to succeed in the World Cup.

"We started a year or two ago with a real focus on mental preparation and, as a captain, I probably speak more about that than previous captains. But I really believe it's an area we can get better in. I've been there and I know the pressures, I understand how to deal with them," Du Plessis said.

"There's a reason why we want the guys to play freely - because we don't want them to have a fear of failure, which is what the World Cup is for some of them. Our success in England over the next couple of months depends on how well we release that aspect of our play - we need that for the team to be at our best. Each player needs to find out his own strengths," he added.

The 34-year-old also said that the team would go with the best possible playing XI in every match, hinting that Hashim Amla's form in the warm-up matches will play a key role in his selection in the playing XI in the first match against England.

"In terms of team selection, that's a call we will make when we get to that first game. We have two warm-up games. Generally, we want to pick on form. If we believe Hash Amla is the guy with the best form for the first game, then he will be picked. But if we feel there are other guys that are more in form we will pick them," Du Plessis said.

South Africa squad for the World Cup: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

South Africa takes on Sri Lanka and West Indies in the warm-up matches before the World Cup on 24 May and 26 May.

The team will face England in the opening match of the World Cup on 30 May.

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 17:54:15 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Faf Du Plessis, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, World Cup, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all