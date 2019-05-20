First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 5th ODI May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
AFG in IRE | 1st ODI May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis says South Africa need to avoid doing 'Superman things', focus on removing 'fear of failure'

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has urged his teammates to avoid doing "Superman things" and instead focus on overcoming the "fear of failure" ahead of the World Cup beginning 30 May.

Press Trust of India, May 20, 2019 12:24:09 IST

Dubai: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has urged his teammates to avoid doing "Superman things" and instead focus on overcoming the "fear of failure" ahead of the World Cup beginning 30 May.

South Africa have a reputation of losing big matches which has earned them the label of 'chokers'. The Proteas are yet to reach the final of the World Cup, having been knocked out at the semi-final stage four times in the past.

File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters

File image of South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Reuters

"In previous World Cups, we wanted to do Superman things. We thought we had to be more special, we had to do something more than we usually do, and we did not do what was good enough before," du Plessis was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"We haven't always got that right in the past, to play our best cricket at the World Cup, because we put so much pressure on ourselves. We want to just focus on enjoying our cricket," he added.

Du Plessis, who will be competing in his third ODI World Cup, stressed on the need to be mentally prepared for the tournament which will be imperative for the team's success in England.

"There's a reason why we want the guys to play freely - because we don't want them to have a fear of failure, which is what the World Cup is for some of them.

"Our success in England over the next couple of months depends on how well we release that aspect of our play - we need that for the team to be at our best. Each player needs to find out his own strengths," he said.

The 34-year-old hopes to draw on his own experience to help his teammates grapple with the pressure of the high-intensity tournament.

"We started a year or two ago with a real focus on mental preparation and, as a captain, I probably speak more about that than previous captains. But I really believe it's an area we can get better in. I've been there and I know the pressures, I understand how to deal with them."

Seven members of South Africa's squad, including du Plessis, were part of the 2015 World Cup campaign, when they were knocked out of the semifinals by eventual runners up, New Zealand.

South Africa will take on hosts England in the opening game of the World Cup on May 30 at Kennington Oval in London.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 12:24:09 IST

Tags : Cricket, Faf Du Plessis, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, Proteas, South Africa, World Cup, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all