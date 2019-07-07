First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf du Plessis says five-time champions Australia's confidence is akin to an 'extra player'

South Africa Captain Faf du Plessis has said that Australia's great record at World Cups means that they are high on confidence in every edition

Harshit Rakheja, Jul 07, 2019 13:49:57 IST

Manchester: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis believes Australia's World Cup confidence is akin to an "extra player" even though he did more than most to ensure the holders entered the semi-finals on the back of a defeat.

Du Plessis hit 100 in a total of 325-6 that proved just enough to give the Proteas a 10-run win over Australia at Old Trafford in the last match of the group stage. Saturday's success came after South Africa's own hopes of a last-four place had long since disappeared.

Faf du Plessis celebrates his century against Australia. AP

Faf du Plessis celebrates his century against Australia. AP

But the result meant Australia could not finish first in the 10-team table and so deprived them of a seemingly 'easier' semi-final against fourth-placed New Zealand at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Aaron Finch's team will now face a revitalised England at Edgbaston on Thursday instead. Australia have won the World Cup a record five times and du Plessis said that their history of success made them strong contenders to go all the way to the final at Lord's on 14 July.

"I think Australia and India have proven it time and time again," said du Plessis after producing South Africa's first and only century of this World Cup. "They are the teams that win big games. It's hard to look past Australia and the success they've had in winning World Cups, as much as we would like to say we want to compete with that."

"The confidence that an Australian team comes into a World Cup with is just like an extra player on your team."

Du Plessis, when asked to name the winner of this World Cup, replied: "They (Australia) would probably have preferred playing against New Zealand, but I would say either Australia or India."

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 13:49:57 IST

