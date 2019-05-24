First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan to undergo 'a precautionary X-ray' on left index finger after suffering injury during training

Morgan was practising with his teammates at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton ahead of Saturday's unofficial World Cup warm-up against Australia when he took a blow during catching drills.

Agence France-Presse, May 24, 2019 17:46:34 IST

London: England captain Eoin Morgan will undergo "a precautionary X-ray" after injuring his left index finger in training, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday.

Morgan was practising with his teammates at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton ahead of Saturday's unofficial World Cup warm-up against Australia when he took a blow during catching drills.

England's Eoin Morgan takes part in a captains press conference ahead of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in London on May 23, 2019. - The 2019 Cricket World Cup, being hosted in England and Wales, starts on May 30, 2019. (Photo by ANDREW BOYERS / POOL / AFP)

File image of England captain Eoin Morgan. AFP

"Eoin Morgan took a knock to his left index finger fielding this morning. He is going to hospital after practice for a precautionary X-ray," said a brief statement from the ECB.

Morgan, 32, was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshire's ground, with Joe Root absent on personal business.

England have climbed to the top of the one-day international rankings under the leadership of Morgan, who is also a key member of their powerful batting line-up.

The host nation play the opening match of the World Cup against South Africa on 30 May.

May 24, 2019

