First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
GER and ITA in NED | 1st T20I May 25, 2019
GER vs ITA
Italy beat Germany by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 2 May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Mark Wood walks off with left foot discomfort during warm-up match against Australia

England suffered a scare as fast bowler Mark Wood walked off the field with a left foot discomfort against Australia during a World Cup warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Asian News International, May 25, 2019 21:25:34 IST

Southampton: England suffered a scare as fast bowler Mark Wood walked off the field with a left foot discomfort against Australia during a World Cup warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

"He will continue to spend some time with the medical team before a decision is made on whether he will return to the match," ICC quoted an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

File image of Mark Wood. Reuters

File image of Mark Wood. Reuters

Wood dismissed Australian captain Aaron Finch for 14 in his third over before leaving the field in the middle of his fourth over. The fast bowler has been troubled by ankle injuries throughout his career.

England will kick off its World Cup campaign against South Africa in the curtain raiser on 30 May at The Oval.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 21:28:18 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Australia, Australia Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, England, England And Wales Cricket Board, England Cricket Team, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Mark Wood, Sports, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all