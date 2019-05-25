Southampton: England suffered a scare as fast bowler Mark Wood walked off the field with a left foot discomfort against Australia during a World Cup warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.
"He will continue to spend some time with the medical team before a decision is made on whether he will return to the match," ICC quoted an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.
File image of Mark Wood. Reuters
Wood dismissed Australian captain Aaron Finch for 14 in his third over before leaving the field in the middle of his fourth over. The fast bowler has been troubled by ankle injuries throughout his career.
England will kick off its World Cup campaign against South Africa in the curtain raiser on 30 May at The Oval.
Southampton: England suffered a scare as fast bowler Mark Wood walked off the field with a left foot discomfort against Australia during a World Cup warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.
"He will continue to spend some time with the medical team before a decision is made on whether he will return to the match," ICC quoted an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.
File image of Mark Wood. Reuters
Wood dismissed Australian captain Aaron Finch for 14 in his third over before leaving the field in the middle of his fourth over. The fast bowler has been troubled by ankle injuries throughout his career.
England will kick off its World Cup campaign against South Africa in the curtain raiser on 30 May at The Oval.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
May 25, 2019 21:28:18 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former cricketer Paul Collingwood takes field during warm-up game after injury scares to England players
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Allan Border picks Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch as top captains in mega tournament
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Alex Carey says Australia will look to build on their recent success with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner