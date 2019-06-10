First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Jos Buttler 'responding well' after hip injury ahead of West Indies clash

Jos Buttler suffered a heavily bruised right hip while hitting a six during England's 106-run win over Bangladesh on Saturday.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 10, 2019 21:21:38 IST

London: England's Jos Buttler is "responding well" to treatment on a hip injury but the star batsman still has to prove his fitness in time for Friday's World Cup match against the West Indies.

Buttler suffered a heavily bruised right hip while hitting a six during England's 106-run win over Bangladesh on Saturday.

Jos Buttler suffered the hip injury in the match against Bangladesh. Reuters

Jos Buttler suffered the hip injury in the match against Bangladesh. Reuters

The 28-year-old, one of the World Cup's most destructive batsmen, was visibly hampered for the remainder of his innings of 64 in Cardiff.

Jonny Bairstow took over Buttler's wicket-keeping duties when he was unable to come out for the Bangladesh run-chase.

"Jos sustained heavy bruising on his right hip during the match against Bangladesh," a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

"He is responding well to treatment and will be reassessed later this week."

The England squad reconvene on Wednesday for two days of practice in Southampton, with Buttler hoping to take part to show he is ready for the hosts' fourth group game against the West Indies.

"We anticipate he will train with the rest of the squad at the Hampshire Bowl on Wednesday ahead of the match against West Indies on Friday," the statement said.

England captain Eoin Morgan suggested after the Bangladesh match that there would be no temptation to gamble with Buttler's fitness with so many matches still to play.

Tournament favourites England have won two of their first three group matches as the hosts bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

"We'll use every day as much as we can to try to get him back on the park, but if he is a risk going into the next game, it might not be worth it," Morgan said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 21:21:38 IST

Tags : Cricket, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all