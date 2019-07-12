First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | 2nd Semi Final Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
England beat Australia by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ZIM in IRE Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy cleared to play in final against New Zealand despite showing dissent at umpire's decision

Roy had made 85 to set England well on their way to an eventual eight-wicket win against Australia in Thursday's semi-final at Edgbaston, when he was given out caught behind down the leg-side off fast bowler Pat Cummins by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 12, 2019 08:49:44 IST

Birmingham: England star Jason Roy has been cleared to play in Sunday's World Cup final against New Zealand despite showing dissent at an umpire's decision while helping the hosts book their place in the showpiece match.

The Surrey opener had made 85 to set England well on their way to an eventual eight-wicket win against Australia in Thursday's semi-final at Edgbaston, when he was given out caught behind down the leg-side off fast bowler Pat Cummins by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Englands Jason Roy cleared to play in final against New Zealand despite showing dissent at umpires decision

File image of Jason Roy. AP

Roy requested a review but England had already squandered their lone review of the innings with an unsuccessful attempt to overturn fellow opener Jonny Bairstow's lbw dismissal for 34.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official's mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

Eventually, a clearly unhappy Roy, whose tirade prompted television broadcasters to apologise for his foul language, made his way back to the pavilion, with England 147 for two in the 20th over.

Roy, who admitted the offence, was fined 30 percent of his match fee for breaching that section of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct that prohibits showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

The 28-year-old also received two demerit points from match referee Ranjan Madugalle, taking his tally for the tournament to three following one-point penalty he received for an audible obscenity after dropping a catch in a group-stage match against Pakistan.

But match bans only kick in when a player collects four demerit points in total leaving Roy, a key figure in Eoin Morgan's side, available to feature as England bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 08:49:44 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Final, England, England Cricket Team, England Vs Australia, England Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Final, ICC Cricket World Cup Final, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, International Cricket Council, Jason Roy, New Zealand Vs England, Sports, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Final, World Cup Final

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all