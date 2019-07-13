First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Adil Rashid says he has full trust in skipper Eoin Morgan's decisions

Ahead of the World Cup final against New Zealand, England's Adil Rashid eulogised skipper Eoin Morgan stating that he has full trust in the decision that Morgan makes.

Asian News International, Jul 13, 2019 10:09:14 IST

London: Ahead of the World Cup final against New Zealand, England's Adil Rashid eulogised skipper Eoin Morgan stating that he has full trust in the decision that Morgan makes.

"Me (Rashid) and him (Morgan) have that communication. We have that trust as well. If he senses a feel, we'll go by it. If I sense a feel, we'll go by it - what plans we want or how we should bowl. It's very easy like that. We're easygoing like that. I trust 100 per cent in the decisions he makes," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rashid as saying.

Rashid also stated that Morgan knows his game inside out. AP

Rashid also stated that Morgan knows his game inside out and has been with him through 'good and not so good times'.

"He knows my game now inside out. Been with him for four years, through good times and not so good times. He knows my strengths, what I'm capable of and vice-versa as well," he said.

England secured their final spot after they thrashed Australia by eight wickets in the semi-final on 11 July. Rashid said that is a good feeling as they can now lift the trophy.

"At the beginning of the tournament I couldn't believe it. It's been a good journey in the World Cup. The ups, the downs as well. Some interesting times. We've played good cricket the past three games and now to be in a position where we can win it, it's a good feeling," Rashid said.

England will face New Zealand in the World Cup final at Lord's on 14 July.

