ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa Stats Wrap: Imran Tahir's first laugh, Jonny Bairstow's dubious distinction and more

Here's a look at all the numbers from the tournament opener between England and South Africa at The Oval.

Umang Pabari, May 31, 2019 14:55:01 IST

England comfortably handled South Africa and a lively Oval pitch to take the opening match of the Cricket World Cup by 104 runs with 10 overs to spare.

It was the statement win sought by the hot title favorites, but not as expected on Thursday. The bowlers and fielders starred rather than the batsmen, notably newcomer Jofra Archer, who took three wickets and generated pace that scared the South Africa top order, and Ben Stokes, who capped an all-round effort with a brilliant, high one-handed catch while running backwards and side on to the ball.

South Africa's Imran Tahir (c) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. AP

South Africa's Imran Tahir (c) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. AP

"To be honest I was in the wrong position," Stokes said. "If I was in the right position it would have been regulation."

Because England has been putting up huge totals, 311-8 on a green-tinged pitch seemed only decent, though the home side was content. They were certain they could defend it, despite chasing sides having an excellent record at the Oval.

Their cause was helped by South Africa blowing the script, again. The pressure was too much to bear on a batting lineup not as deep as England's and South Africa was all out for 207 in the 40th over.

The last seven wickets cost England only 78 runs. Plunkett took two wickets and Stokes took the last two in two balls, and that catch at deep midwicket.

South Africa put pressure on itself before the match when bowler Dwaine Pretorius was picked ahead of batsman Chris Miller. The bowlers had to restrict England, which was made to bat first, and the plan seemed to work perfectly two balls into the match when Jonny Bairstow became the first opening batsman out for a golden duck in the opening innings of a World Cup.

Imran Tahir, the first spinner to bowl the first ball of a men's World Cup, induced a faint edge behind from Bairstow and, arms out, went flying around the offside in celebration. Here's a look at all the numbers from the tournament opener.

- Eoin Morgan became the first player to play 200 ODIs for England. He also completed 7000 runs in his ODI career. He has now hit 19 sixes for England in ODIs against South Africa which is the most by any player.

- This was the first time that four England batsmen scored fifty-plus runs in the same innings of an ODI World Cup match. Also, Jason Roy scored his fourth consecutive fifty-plus score in ODIs.

- Imran Tahir became the first spinner to bowl the first over of a World Cup.

- England have now amassed 300-plus totals in their last five ODI matches – the fourth team to do so after Sri Lanka (2006), Australia (2007) and India (2017).

- Jonny Bairstow became only the second player to be dismissed in the opening over of a World Cup. New Zealand's John Wright was the first one - in 1992 CWC.

- South Africa lost the match by 104 runs against England at The Oval – their second largest defeat by runs in ODI World Cup matches. Moreover, this was England’s fifth consecutive victory at The Oval in ODIs.

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 15:01:54 IST

Tags : Cricket, England, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imran Tahir, Jonny Bairstow, Oval, South Africa, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Wrap, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup 2019 Stats

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

