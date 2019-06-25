First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 32 Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 64 runs
ICC CWC | Match 31 Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'England should blame their batting on Rabada's IPL stint', Twitter reacts to Australia's win over England

Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's win over England at Lord's

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 25, 2019 23:07:02 IST

Australia smothered top-ranked England by 64 runs at Lord's and piled more pressure on the home side in its bid to join the defending champion in the semi-finals.

The Australians successfully defended a total for the fourth consecutive match, making 285-7 stand tall by bowling out England for 221 with 5.2 overs to spare. Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff took a maiden 5-for and Mitchell Starc grabbed four to lead the tournament wickets list with 19.

England's third defeat in seven matches — all three while chasing — wasn't fatal to its semifinal hopes, but raised the stakes even higher for a win against India or New Zealand, who are both unbeaten.

The latest defeat for England also breathed more life into closest challengers Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, each of which must still win all their remaining games to stay hopeful.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's semi-final qualification and England's consecutive losses.

That Joy of being the first team to qualify for semis!

They do come alive on the biggest stage!

Going by trends, that might be the best thing to do right now

The stats start flowing!

Enough of England bashing, time to credit Australia, they were simply superb!

Some of them are dancing in the isles

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2019 23:17:55 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
