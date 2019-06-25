Australia smothered top-ranked England by 64 runs at Lord's and piled more pressure on the home side in its bid to join the defending champion in the semi-finals.

The Australians successfully defended a total for the fourth consecutive match, making 285-7 stand tall by bowling out England for 221 with 5.2 overs to spare. Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff took a maiden 5-for and Mitchell Starc grabbed four to lead the tournament wickets list with 19.

England's third defeat in seven matches — all three while chasing — wasn't fatal to its semifinal hopes, but raised the stakes even higher for a win against India or New Zealand, who are both unbeaten.

The latest defeat for England also breathed more life into closest challengers Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, each of which must still win all their remaining games to stay hopeful.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's semi-final qualification and England's consecutive losses.

That Joy of being the first team to qualify for semis!

AUSTRALIA QUALIFY FOR THE #CWC19 SEMI-FINALS!!!! — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 25, 2019

WATCH: The moment Australia became the first team to reach the #CWC19 semi-finals! #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/YIODIdU5mY — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2019

They do come alive on the biggest stage!

Statement from Australia. It is the World Cup after all. #cwc19 — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) June 25, 2019

Going by trends, that might be the best thing to do right now



England should do the honourable thing and blame their batting on Rabada's IPL stint. #ENGvAUS — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) June 25, 2019

The stats start flowing!

It's like English batsmen were so occupied in scoring 300s, 350s and 400s in the last four years, that they forgot how to score 220s, 250s and 280s. Nine wickets between Starc and Behrendorff... Oh dear, England! #CWC19 #EngvAus — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 25, 2019

This is the first time England have lost 2 ODIs in a row since January 2017 - 60 matches ago #ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 25, 2019

England chasing in home ODIs Jan 2016 - start of WC

Mat: 20

Won: 17

Tied: 1

NR: 2 In WC 2019

Mat: 4

Won: 1

Lost: 3#ENGvAUS #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 25, 2019

England at home 2017 to before WC19: Won 22 Lost 3. England WC19 (probably): W4 L3#CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 25, 2019

England in deep waters. Stuck at 8 points. Beaten comprehensively by Australia.

Upcoming matches are against India and New Zealand. Huge task and pressure games!!#ENGvsAUS #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 25, 2019

England and Australia have moved in opposite directions in the last week: England from bad to worse, Aussies from good to excellent. World Cup thrown open. Pak v NZ match tomorrow should be a needle contest — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 25, 2019

Overwhelming favourites, now gasping to stay alive in a World Cup so many thought was theirs to own! #England #ENGvsAUS — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 25, 2019

Enough of England bashing, time to credit Australia, they were simply superb!

Australia too good in all departments today ... The selection of Behrendorff a master stroke ... #CWC19 #OnOn — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 25, 2019

Some of them are dancing in the isles





Australia becomes the first team to qualify for 2019 World Cup Semifinals... Australia fans happy! Pakistan fans happy! Bangladesh fans happy! Sri Lanka fans happy! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 25, 2019