ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'England should blame their batting on Rabada's IPL stint', Twitter reacts to Australia's win over England
Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's win over England at Lord's
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Australia smothered top-ranked England by 64 runs at Lord's and piled more pressure on the home side in its bid to join the defending champion in the semi-finals.
The Australians successfully defended a total for the fourth consecutive match, making 285-7 stand tall by bowling out England for 221 with 5.2 overs to spare. Fast bowler Jason Behrendorff took a maiden 5-for and Mitchell Starc grabbed four to lead the tournament wickets list with 19.
England's third defeat in seven matches — all three while chasing — wasn't fatal to its semifinal hopes, but raised the stakes even higher for a win against India or New Zealand, who are both unbeaten.
The latest defeat for England also breathed more life into closest challengers Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, each of which must still win all their remaining games to stay hopeful.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's semi-final qualification and England's consecutive losses.
That Joy of being the first team to qualify for semis!
They do come alive on the biggest stage!
Going by trends, that might be the best thing to do right now
The stats start flowing!
Enough of England bashing, time to credit Australia, they were simply superb!
Some of them are dancing in the isles
Updated Date:
Jun 25, 2019 23:17:55 IST
