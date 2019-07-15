First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England dominate team of tournament after title triumph; two Indians included

The World Cup team of the tournament was picked by ex-internationals Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.

Reuters, Jul 15, 2019 18:22:38 IST

London: England opener Jason Roy, middle-order batsman Joe Root, all-rounder Ben Stokes and pacer Jofra Archer made the team following Sunday’s victory over the Black Caps in a thrilling final where the hosts prevailed on boundary count after a tied Super Over.

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson was the only other Kiwi in the side, while Australian pace bowler Mitchell Starc was picked after taking the most wickets in the tournament with 27.

The side was picked by ex-internationals Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who top scored with 648 runs at an average of 81 was also included alongside team mate Jasprit Bumrah.

Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan was also part of the line-up for his stellar all-round contribution, which included 606 runs and 11 wickets while Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey was chosen as the man behind the stumps.

World Cup Team of the Tournament:

1. Jason Roy (England) – 443 runs at 63.28

2. Rohit Sharma (India) – 648 runs at 81.00

3. Kane Williamson (c) (New Zealand) – 578 runs at 82.57

4. Joe Root (England) – 556 runs at 61.77

5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 606 runs at 86.57, 11 wickets at 36.27

6. Ben Stokes (England) – 465 runs at 66.42, seven wickets at 35.14

7. Alex Carey (wk) (Australia) – 375 runs at 62.50, 20 dismissals

8. Mitchell Starc (Australia) – 27 wickets at 18.59

9. Jofra Archer (England) – 20 wickets at 23.05

10. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) – 21 wickets at 19.47

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 18 wickets at 20.61

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
