First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 8 May 27, 2019
ENG vs AFG
England beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England captain Eoin Morgan pleased with team's adaptability in victory against South Africa

Captain Eoin Morgan hailed the adaptability skills of his England side which thumped South Africa by a massive 104-run margin in the World Cup opener.

Press Trust of India, May 31, 2019 13:58:52 IST

London: Captain Eoin Morgan rued that a sluggish track did not allow them to post a desired total but hailed the adaptability skills of his side, which thumped South Africa by a massive 104-run margin in the World Cup opener.

Half-centuries by Jason Roy (54), Joe Root (51), Morgan (57) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (89) helped the hosts post 311 for eight before they bundled South Africa for a paltry 207.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019 England's Ben Stokes celebrates with Eoin Morgan after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs - RC1A8B8F4920

Ben Stokes celebrates with Eoin Morgan after the match. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

"I think given the nature of the pitch and the way South Africa bowled, we were struggling with our plan A game with the bat for some time and that emphasised how slow the pitch was," said Morgan.

"You could not get away and we could not strike the ball like we would do for our plan A. One of the ways we have improved in the last two years is understanding conditions and we adapted really well here."

The skipper felt even the 300-plus score was not enough.

"We did not think we had enough runs but we thought we were on par. It is extremely pleasing. I would back us to lose four early wickets and still go at five an over.

"We have been at 20-5 before and put a reasonable score on the board, fought to the end and believed we can still win. If we lose wickets then we will adapt."

South Africa began on a shaky note when veteran opener Hashim Amla was forced to retire hurt after being hit on the head. An excellent bowling spell by rookie Jofra Archer (3/27) and loss of wickets at regular intervals added to their woes.

Morgan heaped praise on Stokes for starring in all three departments. Stokes returned with the figure of 2-12 before hitting 89 runs off 79 balls.

However, it was a sensational one-handed catch by Stokes near the boundary off Adil Rashid, to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo that drew admiration.

"He has had a full day out and when he does, it is entertaining. We see him do stuff like that in training all the time and you shake your head at it," Morgan said.

"He was at his best today. He misjudged it at the start. He ran in, stopped and I thought it was way over his head and then the leap. I have only seen a catch like that from AB de Villiers before for Bangalore (IPL side RCB).

"I don't know to describe it, it was unbelievable," Morgan said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 13:58:52 IST

Tags : Adil Rashid, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ben Stokes, England Cricket Team, Eoin Morgan, Hashim Amla, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, South Africa Cricket Team, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all