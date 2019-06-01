First Cricket
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC | Match 1 May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
England beat South Africa by 104 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
The Oval, London
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England all-rounder Moeen Ali says teammate Jofra Archer is 'fastest bowler he ever faced'

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has paid a big compliment to teammate Jofra Archer, saying the rising star is the fastest bowler he has faced and someone who makes good batters do different things.

Press Trust of India, Jun 01, 2019 15:40:51 IST

London: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has paid a big compliment to teammate Jofra Archer, saying the rising star is the fastest bowler he has faced and someone who makes "good batters do different things".

Archer catapulted himself into the England squad on the eve of the World Cup and had only made three ODI appearances before ripping apart the South African batting in the tournament opener on Thursday.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has paid a big compliment to teammate Jofra Archer. Reuters

Touching speeds of 94mph, he accounted for Aiden Markram, captain Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen to finish with 3/27 on his World Cup debut.

He also bowled a sharp bouncer that hit opener Hashim Amla on the head, forcing him to retire hurt.

"Jofra is amazing. He just makes good batters do different things, that pace he has is incredible. He is the fastest I have ever faced. It is unbelievable. He gives us that something else, he can win you games even if he goes for a few runs," said Ali.

"Knowing you have him in your side makes a big difference."

The pressure was on hosts England at The Oval and they got off to a disappointing start losing Jonny Bairstow to just the second ball of the tournament when he nicked leg-spinner Imran Tahir behind.

Yet they recovered to post 311/8, thanks to four players making half-centuries, led by Stokes' 89.

That appeared to be about par at the interval but Archer's express pace, along with the savvy spin of Ali and Adil Rashid, saw off South Africa for 207.

The hosts next face Pakistan at Trent Bridge and Moeen says they can now relax after getting through their first major test.

"I felt, losing the toss and with it being a 10.30 start, that there was a lot of pressure. More than we have ever faced. We would have liked to have chased," he said.

"To bat like that showed we really adapted to the wicket and it was great, I thought the guys did really well on what was a tough wicket.

"Everyone was a bit nervous. I was on the balcony watching and I think the pressure with being the home side and the No.1 side in the world was always going to be on. The guys played really well, it was a massive win for us," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 15:40:51 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

