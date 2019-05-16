First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: ECB set to redesign fans' scorecard anticipating 500-run totals in upcoming mega event

One of the old world charms at any English ground is the printed scorecards that a spectator can buy at the end of day's play or match by paying a pound or two. It is considered to be a souvenir for the fans.

Press Trust of India, May 16, 2019 16:02:01 IST

London: The gigantic scores on flat decks during the ongoing England versus Pakistan series has prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to redesign the official fans' scorecards during World Cup to accommodate up to 500-run team totals.

Representational image. Reuters

"Scorecards bought by fans at games have a tally of runs that can be ticked off and for the World Cup they were originally designed to go up to 400. But at an operations meeting last week Steve Elworthy, the tournament director, realised they would have to be be redesigned with a tally of up to 500," reported British newspaper Daily Telegraph.

Hosts England have one of the best batting line-ups in ODIs with the highest ever team total of 481 for 6 against Australia in Bristol last year.

In fact, in the ongoing series against Pakistan, England had scored 373 for 3 batting first in the second ODI in Southampton, only to find Pakistan nearly chasing the target, finishing at 361.

In the third ODI at Bristol, Pakistan scored 358 for 9 but the hosts chased down the target inside 45 overs.

With flat tracks expected during a hot English summer, 500-run total for the first time may just not be out of reach.

"Cricket is constantly evolving," Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive was quoted as saying by the newspaper during the launch of the Hundred competition on Wednesday.

"A great example of this was last night. It (England beating Pakistan) was the fifth highest successful run chase ever. We have had to change the scale of the scorecards for the World Cup so we go up to 500. We had to reprint the whole things because we think this is the tournament where the 500 run barrier will be breached for the first time in 50 over cricket," Harrison said.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 16:02:01 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, England And Wales Cricket Board, England Cricket Team, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​, ICC World Cup 2019, India World Cup Matches, India World Cup Squad, Indian Cricket Team, Pakistan Cricket Team, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup Squad

