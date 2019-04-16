First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dropped Ambati Rayudu tweets he'll watch event with 3D glasses in possible thinly-veiled jab at selectors

Ruffled by the omission from India's 15-man World Cup squad, Ambati Rayudu lets his feelings out in what can be best described as thinly veiled jibe on Twitter

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 16, 2019 19:31:05 IST

Ambati Rayudu's exclusion from India's 15-member squad from the ICC World Cup in 2019 created quite a stir among the Indian cricketing fraternity. Especially after captain Virat Kohli had backed Rayudu for the No. 4 slot in October.

Compatriot Vijay Shankar was preferred over Rayudu, who in the selection committee chief MSK Prasad's words, is likely to feature in the playing XI at the start of the tournament at the No 4 position. Prasad reasoned Vijay's "three dimensional" ability that earned him the spot in the squad.

Rayudu's omission was seen as unfortunate and a harsh decision by many, including former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir.

Ruffled by the omission from India's 15-man World Cup squad, Ambati Rayudu let his feelings out with a zinger on his Twitter account.

“Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup,” Rayudu tweeted in what appeared to be a thinly masked jab at Prasad's choice.

Rayudu's performance at the No 4 position during the tour of New Zealand was noteworthy, scoring 190 runs in five innings, including a fighting knock of 91. However, he couldn't replicate the same performances against the visiting Australian side and was subsequently dropped for the final three ODIs, which many believe led to his ouster.

