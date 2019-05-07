First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Disappointing' if balanced Indian side is unable to bring home trophy, says Mohammed Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin, the veteran of 99 Tests was speaking in suburban Bandra after inaugurating a salon. India begin their World Cup campaign on 5 June against South Africa at Southampton

Press Trust of India, May 07, 2019 21:09:24 IST

Mumbai: Former captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday described India's World Cup squad a balanced one and said any result less than the coveted trophy would be seen as a disappointment for the two-time champions.

File photo of Mohammad Azharuddin. Reuters

The World Cup gets underway in the United Kingdom from 30 May. India won the big prize in 1983 and 2011.

"India have a very good chance (in the World Cup) because we have got a very balanced side. We have got good bowlers, good batsmen and then our fielding is very good (and has) improved a lot over a period of time," Azharuddin told reporters.

The veteran of 99 Tests was speaking in suburban Bandra after inaugurating a salon. India begin their World Cup campaign on 5 June against South Africa at Southampton.

"I would be disappointed if India doesn't win the World Cup and I'm hoping that we will bring the Cup," he said.

Azhar, who led India in three World Cups (1992, 1996 and 1999), also felt not much should be read into Kohli's poor run as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. RCB were knocked out at the league stage.

"Ups and downs happen in life. But looking at his records and statistics, there is no need to worry. I feel he (Kohli) would have saved his best for the World Cup," said the former batsman, who scored over 9,000 runs in 334 One Day Internationals.

