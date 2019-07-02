First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Disappointed that India did not rise against England', says Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

Had India continued their winning streak it would have increased Pakistan's chances of making it to the semifinals.

Press Trust of India, Jul 02, 2019 21:57:24 IST

London: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on Tuesday said he was left disappointed that India failed to rise to the occasion and beat England in the World Cup, which would have bolstered Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

Pakistan were banking on neighbours and arch-rivals India, who were having an unbeaten run in the tournament before the match against England. Had India continued their winning streak it would have increased the chances of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men to make the semifinals.

File image of Mickey Arthur. Reuters

File image of Mickey Arthur. Reuters

However, set an imposing target of 338, India could only manage 306 for five to lose by 31 runs.

"How they (India) played, again that's the issue which we can't control," Arthur told reports in London.

"Obviously, I was following the game intently and was disappointed that India did not get up because that would have opened the door for us," he added.

The 1992 winners, who face Bangladesh in their final group stage match, have slim chances of reaching the knockout stage should England win their game against New Zealand.

Pakistan hope New Zealand can recover from two straight defeats to beat England at Chester-le-Street, which would open the door for Pakistan to reach the semis by beating Bangladesh at Lord's on Friday.

"I just hope New Zealand get it done for us," said Arthur, whose team have nine points, one behind England and two behind New Zealand, with one match to come for each side.

"If New Zealand don't (win) then we hope England win by a big-enough margin and then we calculate what we have to do with our net run-rate, which I think is probably too much."

Pakistan had a disastrous start to the World Cup when they were shot out for a paltry 105 by the West Indies, who chased down the target in just 13.4 overs.

"I think when we look back in the tournament the thing that really haunts me is the defeat against the West Indies," said Arthur of the seven-wicket loss in Nottingham.

"That was the game, right at the start of the tournament. We should have fired right at the start but we didn't and it hurts now."

Pakistan shocked England in their second game but Arthur said a washout against Sri Lanka in Bristol sapped their momentum.

"We had the momentum straight after the England win and then to have a washed-out game meant we almost had to start all over again and train indoors, so it was disappointing."

Pakistan lost to Australia and arch-rivals India before winning three consecutive games against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to revive their chances.
Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 22:09:19 IST

Cricket, Cricket World Cup Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Mickey Arthur, Pakistan, Sarfaraz Ahmed

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6257 123
2 India 6471 122
3 New Zealand 4517 113
4 Australia 5411 113
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

