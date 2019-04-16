First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 31 Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dinesh Karthik says it's a dream come true to be part of Indian team's 15-member squad

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was on Monday named in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, said it was a dream come true to be a part of the team.

Press Trust of India, Apr 16, 2019 08:25:39 IST

Kolkata: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was on Monday named in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, said it was a dream come true to be a part of the team.

File image of Dinesh Karthik. AFP

File image of Dinesh Karthik. AFP

"I am very excited. It has been a dream for me to be a part of this team for a long time now," he said.

"As a team, we have done some special things and I have been through that journey and I have really wanted to be a part of this team," he told www.kkr.in.

Karthik on Monday returned to India's World Cup squad after 12 years, trumping Mahendra Singh Dhoni's heir apparent Rishabh Pant in a selection move that will be debated for a long time.

The second wicket-keeper was the sole bone of contention for the marquee event starting in England and Wales on 30 May and the 33-year-old Karthik's experience of 91 ODIs gave him the edge over the 21-year-old Pant, according to the five-member selection panel headed by MSK Prasad.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 08:25:39 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup Schedule, Dinesh Karthik, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019​, ICC World Cup 2019, India World Cup Matches, India World Cup Squad, Indian Cricket Team, World Cup, World Cup 2019, World Cup Squad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all