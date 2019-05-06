First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dilip Vengsarkar believes Virat Kohli's India has 'fantastic chance' to lift trophy

India begin their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on 5 June at Southampton.

Press Trust of India, May 06, 2019 18:49:59 IST

Mumbai: Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar believes that the Virat Kohli-led team has a "fantastic chance" to lift the upcoming World Cup, which begins on May 30 in United Kingdom.

India begin their campaign against South Africa on 5 June at Southampton.

File image of India cricket team. AFP

File image of India cricket team. AFP

"India has got a fantastic chance to win the World Cup. At-least last four they will go definitely. But the final, I can't predict to be honest. But we have got extreme potential and all the players are (in) good form," Vengsarkar told reporters here on Monday.

Vengsarkar, who is the mentor of the T20 Mumbai League, was speaking after the organisers Mumbai Cricket Association announced its second season which will begin from May 14. League's ambassador Sachin Tendulkar and mentor Sunil Gavaskar were also present.

Tendulkar too praised the League.

"T20 Mumbai League is soon going to be a league that most of the players from across the nation will want to participate in. For so many years, the (way) Ranji Trophy team has played, if given a choice a number of players would have wanted to be part of Mumbai Ranji Trophy because the brand of cricket was different and everyone wanted to be part of it," said Tendulkar.

Tendulkar also said Mumbai still has enough talent.

"I don't think we are down in the dumps at all. There have been occasions where we have gone to the semis and final (in the Ranji Trophy). I feel with this T20 League's performance, as Mr (Sunil) Gavaskar put it correctly, a number of careers started.

"I think 4-5 players were picked up by IPL teams to represent their teams. I think it's a beginning when we compare ourselves to someone like Punjab who has 14 players playing for various teams (in the IPL). I am sure we can get there. We have got good talent here in Mumbai cricket. It is all about opportunities and I keep coming back to that," he said.

Gavaskar urged the MCA authorities to schedule the league before the IPL auction.

"Shivam Dube got an IPL contract after (playing in T20 Mumbai League), Suryakumar Yadav also got a big contract and I am pretty certain that there will be many more coming from this league, who will be wanted by the IPL franchises for the next season," said Gavaskar.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 18:49:59 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dilip Vengsarkar, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Indian Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all