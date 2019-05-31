First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Diana Edulji confident of Virat Kohli-led India doing well in tournament; says team should take it one game at a time

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicked off on 30 May and former cricketer and Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji feels that India should focus on one game at a time in the premier tournament.

Asian News International, May 31, 2019 18:50:28 IST

Southampton: Biggest cricketing tournament, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, kicked off on 30 May and former cricketer and Committee of Administrators (COA) member Diana Edulji feels that India should focus on one game at a time in the premier tournament.

"The team should concentrate on one game at a time and should not think about the semi-finals and finals. This team has the capability. I am sure they will do it. It's a big tournament and a long tournament, you will have to play in every country. So, let's hope for the best and good luck to the team India," Edulji told ANI.

ndia will compete with South Africa for their first World Cup 2019 clash on 5 June. Reuters

Edulji feels that no team should be taken lightly in the tournament because a team can be favorite on paper but it all depends on how they perform on that given day.

"Every team is good. You cannot take any team lightly in this format. I think it is an open tournament. You may be favorite on paper but it's an open tournament. It also depends on how you play on that day. So I will not predict who is going to win or favorite," she said.

Edulji also expressed her thoughts on 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni and wished him all the best.

"I don't wish it will be the last world cup for MS (Dhoni), looking at his form, he will be 37. So why are we cutting, I played till the age of 40. I still feel if the team can deserve him nothing like that. I wish him all the very best and may he have the successful world cup," she said.

The 63-year old also opined over the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash but did not pick a side and said 'may the best team win.'

"I know India-Pakistan match generates a lot more interest and excitement but may the best team win and whoever will play good cricket on that day and sustain the pressure will come up," she said.

India will compete with South Africa for their first World Cup 2019 clash on 5 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 18:50:28 IST

