Australia defeated West Indies by 15 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the Caribbean pace battery devastated the Australian top-order in no time.

However, Aaron Finch's team found an unlikely batting hero in No 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose 60-ball 92 propelled them to a competitive 288. It swung the momentum decisively in Australia's way, and egged on by some bad shot selection from the West Indian batsmen, the defending champions secured an easy win.

Here's a statistical wrap of the match:

#Australia scored 250 runs after losing first four wickets for 38 runs which is now the second most by a team in a World Cup match after losing first four wickets under 50 runs. The record is of 257 runs scored by India against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in 1983.

#Nathan Coulter-Nile scored 92 runs which is now the joint second most by a player batting at No 8 or lower in ODIs. The record is held by Chris Woakes who scored 95 runs against Sri Lanka at Nottingham in 2016.

#Mitchell Starc completed his 150 wickets in ODIs in just 77 matches — the least among all the players, eclipsing Saqlain Mushtaq's 78 matches.

#Steve Smith has now scored six fifty-plus scores out of his last seven innings in ODI World Cup.

#Andre Russell completed his 1,000 ODI runs in 767 balls — the least among all the players, going past Luke Ronchi's 807 balls. He became the 11th player with 1,000-plus runs and 50-plus wickets for Windies.

#This was the 10th consecutive win for Australia in ODIs and eighth successive victory in ICC ODI World Cups.

#Mitchell Starc is the only Australia bowler to have two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cups. He took 6/28 against New Zealand at Auckland in ICC ODI WC 2015.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here