ICC CWC | Match 7 Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC | Match 8 Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
India beat South Africa by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Day 8 Stats Wrap: Australia's commendable rearguard to Mitchell Starc's dash to 150 ODI wickets, key numbers from the match

Australia found an unlikely batting hero in No 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose 60-ball 92 propelled them to a competitive 288, and it ultimately proved 15 runs too many for the West Indies. Here's a stats wrap from the match.

Umang Pabari, Jun 07, 2019 11:33:53 IST

Australia defeated West Indies by 15 runs in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter in Trent Bridge, Nottingham. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the Caribbean pace battery devastated the Australian top-order in no time.

Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs. AFP

However, Aaron Finch's team found an unlikely batting hero in No 8 Nathan Coulter-Nile, whose 60-ball 92 propelled them to a competitive 288. It swung the momentum decisively in Australia's way, and egged on by some bad shot selection from the West Indian batsmen, the defending champions secured an easy win.

Here's a statistical wrap of the match:

#Australia scored 250 runs after losing first four wickets for 38 runs which is now the second most by a team in a World Cup match after losing first four wickets under 50 runs. The record is of 257 runs scored by India against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in 1983.

#Nathan Coulter-Nile scored 92 runs which is now the joint second most by a player batting at No 8 or lower in ODIs. The record is held by Chris Woakes who scored 95 runs against Sri Lanka at Nottingham in 2016.

#Mitchell Starc completed his 150 wickets in ODIs in just 77 matches — the least among all the players, eclipsing Saqlain Mushtaq's 78 matches.

#Steve Smith has now scored six fifty-plus scores out of his last seven innings in ODI World Cup.

#Andre Russell completed his 1,000 ODI runs in 767 balls — the least among all the players, going past Luke Ronchi's 807 balls. He became the 11th player with 1,000-plus runs and 50-plus wickets for Windies.

#This was the 10th consecutive win for Australia in ODIs and eighth successive victory in ICC ODI World Cups.

#Mitchell Starc is the only Australia bowler to have two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cups. He took 6/28 against New Zealand at Auckland in ICC ODI WC 2015.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 11:33:53 IST

Tags : Australia Vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Coulter-Nile Half Century, Nathan Coulter-Nile Innings, Stats, Stats Wrap, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 West Indies

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

