India kickstarted their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign in style, beating South Africa by six wickets in testing conditions. Man of the Match Rohit Sharma starred with a match-winning ton, but he platform was, effectively, set by Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the other match of the night, Bangladesh showed commendable fight in their two-wicket loss to New Zealand. After being bundled out for 244 runs, the Bangladeshi spinners combines to take six Kiwi wickets as Kane Williamson's side crossed the line in the 48th over.

Let's take a look at the statistical highlights from both the matches:

#South Africa have lost each of their last four matches in ICC ODI World Cup, including three of this World Cup. This was India's sixth consecutive victory against South Africa in the ICC events.

#Virat Kohli achieved his 50th victory as a captain in 69th game — the least matches needed for an Asian captain to achieve the feat. Overall, only Clive Lloyd (63), Ricky Ponting (63) and Hansie Cronje (68) needed fewer matches to achieve the milestone.

#Yuzvendra Chahal became the third Indian player take a four-wicket haul on World Cup debut after Debasis Mohanty (in 1999 against Kenya) and Mohammed Shami (in 2015 against Pakistan).

#Rohit Sharma has now scored 23 centuries in ODIs — the third most by an Indian player. He took 201 innings to score 23 ODIs tons — the fourth least among all the players.

#This was Rohit Sharma's third ODI ton in England which is the joint most for an Indian alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan. He has now scored 12 overseas tons as an opener which is the third most among Indian players.

#Rohit Sharma has now scored eight unbeaten tons in ODI chases which is the joint second most by any player alongside Tendulkar. The record is held by Virat Kohli with 11 such tons.

#Rohit Sharma also became the seventh Indian player to complete 8,000 international runs as an opener and the ninth Indian to complete 12,000 international runs.

#Trent Boult is now the second fastest to take 150 wickets in ODIs. He achieved the feat in 81 ODIs.

#Ross Taylor became the first player to score 1,000 runs in Bangladesh-New Zealand ODIs.

