First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 6 Jun 03, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Pakistan beat England by 14 runs
ICC CWC | Match 7 Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ICC CWC Jun 07, 2019
PAK vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Day 7 Stats Wrap: Virat Kohli races to 50 ODI wins as skipper, Trent Boult completes 150 wickets and other highlights from doubleheader

Virat Kohli-led India opened their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over the Proteas, while Bangladesh lost to New Zealand by two wickets in day's second match. Here's a statistical wrap of both matches.

Umang Pabari, Jun 06, 2019 11:43:22 IST

India kickstarted their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign in style, beating South Africa by six wickets in testing conditions. Man of the Match Rohit Sharma starred with a match-winning ton, but he platform was, effectively, set by Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Virat Kohli completed 50 ODI wins as skipper. AFP

Virat Kohli completed 50 ODI wins as skipper. AFP

In the other match of the night, Bangladesh showed commendable fight in their two-wicket loss to New Zealand. After being bundled out for 244 runs, the Bangladeshi spinners combines to take six Kiwi wickets as Kane Williamson's side crossed the line in the 48th over.

Let's take a look at the statistical highlights from both the matches:

#South Africa have lost each of their last four matches in ICC ODI World Cup, including three of this World Cup. This was India's sixth consecutive victory against South Africa in the ICC events.

#Virat Kohli achieved his 50th victory as a captain in 69th game — the least matches needed for an Asian captain to achieve the feat. Overall, only Clive Lloyd (63), Ricky Ponting (63) and Hansie Cronje (68) needed fewer matches to achieve the milestone.

#Yuzvendra Chahal became the third Indian player take a four-wicket haul on World Cup debut after Debasis Mohanty (in 1999 against Kenya) and Mohammed Shami (in 2015 against Pakistan).

#Rohit Sharma has now scored 23 centuries in ODIs — the third most by an Indian player. He took 201 innings to score 23 ODIs tons — the fourth least among all the players.

#This was Rohit Sharma's third ODI ton in England which is the joint most for an Indian alongside Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan. He has now scored 12 overseas tons as an opener which is the third most among Indian players.

#Rohit Sharma has now scored eight unbeaten tons in ODI chases which is the joint second most by any player alongside Tendulkar. The record is held by Virat Kohli with 11 such tons.

#Rohit Sharma also became the seventh Indian player to complete 8,000 international runs as an opener and the ninth Indian to complete 12,000 international runs.

#Trent Boult is now the second fastest to take 150 wickets in ODIs. He achieved the feat in 81 ODIs.

#Ross Taylor became the first player to score 1,000 runs in Bangladesh-New Zealand ODIs.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 11:50:57 IST

Tags : Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Stats Wrap, Trent Boult, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all