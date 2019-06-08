First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner's shot injures net bowler during Australia's practice session

Australian team's practice session came to a temporary halt after a net bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head by a cracking drive from David Warner on the eve of their World Cup game against India.

Press Trust of India, Jun 08, 2019 18:07:37 IST

London: Australian team's practice session came to a temporary halt after a net bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head by a cracking drive from David Warner on the eve of their World Cup game against India.

It was during the end of second hour when Jai Kishan, a British fast bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head trying to stop a David Warner shot.

Jai Kishan winced in pain before collapsing to the ground and the medical staff was rushed onto the field.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

To everyone's relief, the player was responding as the entire Australian team stopped their session.

A concerned Warner sat beside the player and subsequently called off his net session.

The Australian team's support staff along with local staff then helped him to be stretchered off the ground and was taken to a nearby medical facility.

"I have got a hit on the head. I am doing fine. My name is Jai Kishan and I am a fast bowler," the player said before being taken into the ambulance.

It is expected that he would be under observation for a minimum 24 hours since he sustained an injury on the head.

"From Surrey medical facility, he has now been taken to hospital for precautionary measures. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital. We will provide further updates when available," ICC venue manager Michael Gibson informed the media.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 18:07:37 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket World Cup Australia, David Warner, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jai Kishan, Michael Gibson

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all