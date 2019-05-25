First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner, Steve Smith booed, heckled by crowd at Southampton during warm-up clash against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss.

Press Trust of India, May 25, 2019 22:37:03 IST

Southampton: Australian batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith were booed and heckled by the crowd in their warm-up game against England on Saturday ahead of the World Cup beginning next week.

Warner and Smith returned to international duty earlier this month after completing one-year bans for their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal in a Test match in South Africa. The duo's ban had ended on 29 March.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - England v Australia - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - May 25, 2019 Australia's Steve Smith walks off after being dismissed Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra - RC1E9736B930

Steve Smith scored 116 off 102 balls in the third-warm-up game of the World Cup. Reuters

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss.

A spectator was heard shouting "Get off Warner you cheat".

There were more boos as Warner walked off after being dismissed for 43 to be replaced by Smith, coming in with Australia 82 for two in the 17th over.

There were a few chants of "cheat, cheat, cheat" when Smith arrived, although a lone Australia fan shouted back "Get 'em Stevie!", according to BBC.

But when Smith reached his fifty, the applause outweighed the boos but the jeers were very much audible.

The disgraced duo's first match in England was a hastily arranged, unofficial warm-up match against the West Indies here on Wednesday. But that fixture was played in front of fewer than 30 spectators, whereas there were several thousands here on Saturday.

Reigning world champions Australia are set to be in England for more than four months in a tour featuring both the World Cup and a five-Test Ashes series.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 22:37:03 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Cricket World Cup 2019 England, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, South Africa, Steve Smith, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England

