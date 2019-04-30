First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL | Match 47 Apr 28, 2019
KKR vs MI
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
IPL Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner expects high-scoring tournament in England; says for Australia it is about backing their abilities

Warner headed off to the Australian camp after ending his Indian Premier League with a 56-ball 81 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs on Monday.

Agence France-Presse, Apr 30, 2019 18:21:21 IST

Australia batsman David Warner on Tuesday predicted a high-scoring World Cup in the uncertain English conditions.

Warner headed off to the Australian camp after ending his Indian Premier League with a 56-ball 81 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs on Monday.

His knock, laced with seven fours and two sixes, capped off a successful return to top-level competitive cricket from a ball-tampering scandal.

The 32-year-old left the IPL on top of the batting rankings with 692 runs from 12 innings, including eight fifties and a century.

File image of David Warner. AP

File image of David Warner. AP

Warner predicted the World Cup, where Australia are defending champions, will be more IPL style high-octane cricket.

"This World Cup, you'll see some high scores," Warner said.

"For the batter, hopefully the ball isn't swinging too much."

"We are playing in England, they are a fantastic team. We are the reigning champions and for us it is going out there backing our abilities and being at our best."

Warner and former Australian captain Steve Smith served 12-month bans for cheating in a Cape Town Test in March last year along with teammate Cameron Bancroft, who missed nine months.

Warner and Smith both performed well in the IPL to boost their confidence ahead of joining Australia's World Cup training camp in Brisbane on Thursday.

Smith was made Rajasthan Royals captain midway into the league despite not being eligible to lead the national side.

Warner said the break away from cricket had given him time to reflect on his game.

"I have had time off to work harder at my game. I put the bat down for 16-18 weeks and tried to be the best man I can be, the best husband I can be and that's worked for me."

Warner is keen to build on his IPL success when Australia start the World Cup against Afghanistan on 1 June in Bristol.

He said his job as opening batsman was to "put runs on the board."

"I am looking forward to that and this (IPL) is a great stepping stone," he added.

Warner's Hyderabad team meanwhile, led by New Zealander Kane Williamson, is still fighting to make the play-offs as the T20 tournament reaches its climax.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 18:21:21 IST

Tags : Australia, Cameron Bancroft, Cape Town Test, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, IPL, Kane Williamson, Rajasthan Royals, Steve Smith, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
6
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Rajasthan
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 12 4 8 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all