ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner and Steve Smith's return a massive boost for Australia, says Marcus Stoinis

Australia vanquished India after coming back from 2-0 down in a five-match ODI series and then registered a clean sweep over Pakistan in the UAE.

Asian News International, Apr 24, 2019 15:18:57 IST

Dubai: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that his team's confidence has boosted significantly after their recent ODI victories against India and Pakistan.

“I think everyone is really confident. To win eight games in a row away from home was very important for us. We needed it. We had lost a lot of games over the last year or so," ICC quoted Stoinis, as saying.

File image of Marcus Stoinis. Reuters

"It’s good timing. Everyone started to believe in each other and we started to play well as a team,” ICC further quoted Stoinis, as saying.

This confidence displayed by the 29-year old should not come as a surprise as his side has won eight straight one-day international matches and that too away from home.

Stoinis, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore, stated that cricket is all about minor details and they learnt from their defeats as well.

“From the outside, it might look like it happened all of a sudden, but it also shows that the game of cricket is only about minor details. Even in the time we were losing, we learnt a lot, started getting closer in a lot of games,” he said.

Stoinis also feels that David Warner and Steve Smith, who are all set to make their comeback in the national team after serving a year-long ban, will further strengthen the defending champions.

“It [their returns] is a massive boost. People have stepped up in the last few months. We have started winning games consistently. It all adds to the mixture and definitely adds to a World Cup winning combination,”

Australia will start their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on 1 June in Bristol.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 15:18:57 IST

Tags : David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian Premier League, IPL, Marcus Stoinis, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Steve Smith, World Cup 2019 Australia

