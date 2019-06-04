South Africa are having a tough time at the Cricket World Cup 2019. And it seems like their troubles just keep mounting. After losing first two matches of the World Cup and Lungi Ngidi to a hamstring injury for India clash, they have received another big blow as veteran pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the entire tournament.

Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. Left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks has been named Steyn's replacement.

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Hendricks as a replacement player for Dale Steyn in the South Africa squad for the remainder of the tournament.

With Ngidi out of India clash and Steyn ruled out, South Africa will be hoping that at least Hashim Amla, who suffered symptoms of a concussion during the England match and missed the Bangladesh tie, would be fit for the crucial game.

With inputs from ICC-cricket.com