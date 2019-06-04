First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament, Beuran Hendricks named replacement

Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 04, 2019 17:05:02 IST

South Africa are having a tough time at the Cricket World Cup 2019. And it seems like their troubles just keep mounting. After losing first two matches of the World Cup and Lungi Ngidi to a hamstring injury for India clash, they have received another big blow as veteran pacer Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the entire tournament.

File image of Dale Steyn. Reuters

File image of Dale Steyn. Reuters

Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. Left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks has been named Steyn's replacement.

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Hendricks as a replacement player for Dale Steyn in the South Africa squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

With Ngidi out of India clash and Steyn ruled out, South Africa will be hoping that at least Hashim Amla, who suffered symptoms of a concussion during the England match and missed the Bangladesh tie, would be fit for the crucial game.

With inputs from ICC-cricket.com

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 17:05:02 IST

Tags :

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 0
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all