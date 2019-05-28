First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of South Africa's opening match against England

Dale Steyn has been ruled out of South Africa's World Cup opener against England on Thursday.

Agence France-Presse, May 28, 2019 19:20:25 IST

London: Dale Steyn has been ruled out of South Africa's World Cup opener against England on Thursday.

South Africa's Dale Steyn takes part in a training session ahead of their opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup against England, at The Oval in London on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)

South Africa's Dale Steyn takes part in a training session. Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

The 35-year-old paceman injured his shoulder during the recent Indian Premier League and will not be risked at the Oval.

"He's not quite ready yet, not far away but not ready," said head coach Ottis Gibson.

"We think with a six-week tournament there's no real need to force the issue just now. He won't be available for the first game. We've still got 14 others so we'll choose from them."

Steyn has not bowled competitively since pulling out of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL campaign in late April, having played only two games there.

