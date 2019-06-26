Manchester: Dashing West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from international cricket after the home ODI and Test series against India scheduled in August-September.

The 39-year-old had last month stated that he would call it quits after the ongoing World Cup but speaking to the media on the eve of the game against India at Manchester, the left-hander said he has had a change of mind.

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle said.

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle's last in national colours.

"Yes, Chris will play his last series against India," Spooner told PTI.

India's tour of West Indies comprises three T20 Internationals, three ODIs followed by a couple of Test matches.

The T20Is will open the tour from 3 August, the ODIs are lined up from 8 August and the Tests will take place from 22 August to 3 September.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7,215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10,345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1,627 runs.

The man who calls himself the 'Universe Boss' is a fan favourite for his flamboyant stroke-play and is considered a game-changing batsman.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here