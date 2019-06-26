First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 3 Jun 26, 2019
MDV vs THA
Maldives beat Thailand by 2 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 32 Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 64 runs
ICC CWC Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
Old Trafford, Manchester
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle changes mind on retirement, says he wants to extend career to play home series against India

Dashing West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from international cricket after the home ODI and Test series against India scheduled in August-September.

Press Trust of India, Jun 26, 2019 17:54:34 IST

Manchester: Dashing West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will retire from international cricket after the home ODI and Test series against India scheduled in August-September.

The 39-year-old had last month stated that he would call it quits after the ongoing World Cup but speaking to the media on the eve of the game against India at Manchester, the left-hander said he has had a change of mind.

Chris Gayle. AP

Chris Gayle had earlier stated that the 2019 World Cup would be his last appearance for the West Indies. AP

"It's still not the end. I still have a few games to go. May be another series to go, as well. Who knows, we will see what happens. My plans after World Cup? I may play a Test match against India and then I will definitely play the ODIs against India. I won't play the T20s. That's my plan after the World Cup," Gayle said.

West Indies media manager Philip Spooner later confirmed that the assignment against India will be Gayle's last in national colours.

"Yes, Chris will play his last series against India," Spooner told PTI.

India's tour of West Indies comprises three T20 Internationals, three ODIs followed by a couple of Test matches.

The T20Is will open the tour from 3 August, the ODIs are lined up from 8 August and the Tests will take place from 22 August to 3 September.

Gayle has appeared in 103 Tests, accumulating 7,215 runs at an average of 42.19. In 294 ODI appearances, Gayle put together 10,345 runs, while in 58 T20 Internationals, he has 1,627 runs.

The man who calls himself the 'Universe Boss' is a fan favourite for his flamboyant stroke-play and is considered a game-changing batsman.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 26, 2019 17:54:34 IST

Tags : Chris Gayle, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Test Championship, India, India Tour Of West Indies 2019, Sports, West Indies, West Indies Vs India, Windies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all