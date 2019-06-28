ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Carlos Brathwaite fined for breaching governing body's code of conduct during loss to India
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Pakistan
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Manchester: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at the umpire’s decision in their World Cup defeat by India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.
Brathwaite was found to have breached article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct — which relates to showing dissent — during the match at Old Trafford on Thursday which Virat Kohli’s side won by 125 runs to eliminate the Caribbeans.
File image of Carlos Brathwaite. AP
“The incident occurred in the 42nd over of India’s innings, when Brathwaite protested the umpire’s decision of declaring a wide off his bowling,” the ICC said in a statement.
Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, which also included the addition of one demerit point to his disciplinary record.
Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period converts into suspension points.
Two suspension points equate to a ban from one test or two short format internationals, whichever comes earlier.
Updated Date:
Jun 28, 2019 18:33:40 IST
