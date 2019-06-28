First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 5 Jun 28, 2019
MAL vs MDV
Match Abandoned
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Carlos Brathwaite fined for breaching governing body's code of conduct during loss to India

Carlos Brathwaite was found to have breached article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct — which relates to showing dissent — during the match at Old Trafford on Thursday which Virat Kohli’s side won by 125 runs to eliminate the Caribbeans.

Reuters, Jun 28, 2019 18:33:40 IST

Manchester: West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent at the umpire’s decision in their World Cup defeat by India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

Brathwaite was found to have breached article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct — which relates to showing dissent — during the match at Old Trafford on Thursday which Virat Kohli’s side won by 125 runs to eliminate the Caribbeans.

File image of Carlos Brathwaite. AP

File image of Carlos Brathwaite. AP

“The incident occurred in the 42nd over of India’s innings, when Brathwaite protested the umpire’s decision of declaring a wide off his bowling,” the ICC said in a statement.

Brathwaite admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, which also included the addition of one demerit point to his disciplinary record.

Four or more demerit points within a 24-month period converts into suspension points.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one test or two short format internationals, whichever comes earlier.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 18:33:40 IST

Tags : Carlos Brathwaite, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs West Indies, West Indies, West Indies Cricket Team, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all