First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 41 Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
ICC CWC | Match 40 Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
ICC CWC Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says Pakistan keen to end tournament on a high

Pakistan will go all out in their final World Cup group fixture with Bangladesh on Friday despite facing a near impossible task to qualify for the semi-finals, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said on the eve of the match at Lord’s.

Reuters, Jul 04, 2019 21:13:19 IST

Pakistan will go all out in their final World Cup group fixture with Bangladesh on Friday despite facing a near impossible task to qualify for the semi-finals, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said on the eve of the match at Lord’s.

Pakistan, fifth in the table behind New Zealand who occupy the fourth and final knockout berth, have to bat first against Bangladesh and win by a margin of at least 316 runs to leapfrog the Kiwis on net run rate.

File image of Pakistan cricket team. AP

File image of Sarfaraz Ahmed (c). AP

“It is very difficult, 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you’re batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs,” the skipper told reporters.

“I don’t know what the study is behind this, but I can’t do anything... definitely, we’re interested in finishing on a high note. So we will try our best in tomorrow’s match.”

Pakistan will also be playing for pride, having been beaten by their South Asian rivals in the last four meetings going back to 2015.

“If you talk about the previous matches, yes, Pakistan lost four, but it is a World Cup match. Both teams look stronger, so hopefully we will do well as a team,” Sarfaraz added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes said his team were desperate to seal another victory over the 1992 champions in what will be skipper Mashrafe Mortaza’s final World Cup game.

“Bangladesh versus Pakistan at the beautiful Lord’s, there’s no such thing as a dead rubber. Both teams are desperate to beat each other. We certainly are,” he said.

“I often use the word warrior, but he (Mortaza) goes to war for the team and people respect that, understand that, and they love him because of that.

“The players in the dressing room do love Mash. He has said it’s his last World Cup and it’ll be emotional for him.”

 

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 21:22:50 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Lords, Mashrafe Mortaza, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shakib Al Hassan, Sports, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all